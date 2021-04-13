Bridgerton renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 and 4 will likely follow Benedict and Colin Bridgerton's quest to find love.

Get ready, dear readers, because Netflix has just ordered two more seasons of Bridgerton! Yes, Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4 have just been confirmed at the streaming service – and season 2 hasn't even started filming yet!

Announced on April 13th, Netflix said in a statement: "They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Season 2 is currently in production, with filming expected to begin soon, and in keeping with the novels, it will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love.

As you may have already heard, Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Phoebe Dynevor, however, will return as Daphne Bridgerton.

What happens in the Bridgerton books 3 and 4?

In case you're not familiar with Julia Quinn's original novel series, each of the Bridgerton books focuses on a different member of the Bridgerton family. Chris Van Dusen's series, produced by Shonda Rhimes, hopes to follow the books as closely as possible.

While Daphne Bridgerton was the focus of book one and season one, book 2 will follow Anthony Bridgerton and his relationship with Kate Sheffield (who will be known as Kate Sharma in season 2, played by Simone Ashley.)

The renewal of season 3 and 4 means that viewers will likely get to see Benedict Bridgerton and Colin Bridgerton take centre stage.

The third book, titled 'An Offer From A Gentleman', is about Benedict and his quest to track down Sophie Beckett, a girl he meets at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

And the fourth book, titled 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton', focuses on Colin and Penelope Featherington's will-they-won't-they relationship. Nicola Coughlan has already expressed her excitement over the possibility of seeing Colin and Penelope's romance play out on screen.

Let's go Lady Whistledown stans, let's gooooooo!