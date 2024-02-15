Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases 'spicy' Penelope and Colin love scenes in season 3

15 February 2024, 16:46

Bridgerton releases first clip of Penelope and Colin in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

"Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans, get ready... Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance is on the way, and season 3 sounds like an absolute banger if the cast's teases are anything to go by.

Bridgerton season 3 is set to drop in two parts on Netflix (May 16, June 13), and will focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) as their relationship turns from friendship into a very steamy romance.

Their season also looks set to follow in season 1's footsteps with plenty of love scenes. Anthony and Kate's love story in season 2 might have been sparse on the spicy moments but Pen and Colin's definitely won't be.

Way back in 2022, Nicola said that she was "excited and terrified" at the thought of having to act out Penelope and Colin's intimate scenes with co-star Luke Newton. Now we're getting closer and closer to the release date of the third season, the duo have spoken about what it was like filming all of Polin's spiciest moments. The carriage scene and the 'mirror scene' included... if you know, you know!

READ MORE: Bridgerton boss explains why they skipped Benedict's story in season 3

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton tease Bridgerton season 3 love scenes
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton tease Bridgerton season 3 love scenes. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage, Netflix

Speaking about their upcoming sex scenes, Luke and Nicola explained to AP Entertainment why they're so important for Penelope and Colin's relationship.

"There's such vulnerability in those scenes and it's also a really important part of the story," Nicola said. "Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative, they're not throw away. So they're not short scenes, they're important."

Addressing Luke while speaking about what they were like to film, Nicola continued: "You made me feel really taken care of, we really had each other's backs."

"Half way through the day you just relax and you're like, 'I don't really care if I'm naked,'" Luke added, before Nicola said: "They're like, do you wanna get up? And we're like, 'No, no I'm fine, I'm comfy."

Playing a game of word association with Cat Quinn, the duo also teased that 'mirror' is "exposed", while carriage is "intimate". Luke then joked that he associated 'eclair' with "hungry boy". Do what you will with that information!

Luke also teased that the rest of the 'Ton will also be getting steamy in the new season – not just Penelope and Colin. That tease bodes well for fans of Anthony and Kate, who will also play a key part in the new season.

Elsewhere, show-runner Jess Bromnell has explained why the show decided to skip Benedict's story in season 3. The third book, 'An Offer From a Gentleman', focuses on his love story with Sophie Beckett.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jess said that season 3 was the right time to explore Penelope and Colin, before adding: "On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favourite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 (which will contain the first four episodes) will air on May 16th.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Netflix's One Day's Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod interview each other

Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Interview Each Other | Netflix One Day | The Group Chat

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Dakota Johnson Madame Web interview

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview | PopBuzz Meets

News

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Kristen Stewart is tired of answering questions about her past relationship with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart calls out "weird" questions about Robert Pattinson relationship

Celeb

Ambika Mod originally turned down One Day because she didn't see herself as "a romantic lead"

Ambika Mod originally turned down One Day because she didn't see herself as "a romantic lead"

News

One Day author David Nicholls explains the one major change from the book to the Netflix show

One Day author explains why Netflix series made one major change from the book

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Megan Fox called out over "Ukranian blowup doll" comment about her looks

Megan Fox called out over "Ukrainian blowup doll" caption about her looks

Celeb

Is Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em being blacklisted by country radio? The controversy explained

Is country radio refusing to play Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'Em? The controversy explained

Beyonce

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: Brisbane school considers scheduling exams around concerts for students attending shows

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: School schedules exams around concert so students can attend

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News