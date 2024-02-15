Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan teases 'spicy' Penelope and Colin love scenes in season 3

Bridgerton releases first clip of Penelope and Colin in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

"Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative."

Bridgerton fans, get ready... Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance is on the way, and season 3 sounds like an absolute banger if the cast's teases are anything to go by.

Bridgerton season 3 is set to drop in two parts on Netflix (May 16, June 13), and will focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) as their relationship turns from friendship into a very steamy romance.

Their season also looks set to follow in season 1's footsteps with plenty of love scenes. Anthony and Kate's love story in season 2 might have been sparse on the spicy moments but Pen and Colin's definitely won't be.

Way back in 2022, Nicola said that she was "excited and terrified" at the thought of having to act out Penelope and Colin's intimate scenes with co-star Luke Newton. Now we're getting closer and closer to the release date of the third season, the duo have spoken about what it was like filming all of Polin's spiciest moments. The carriage scene and the 'mirror scene' included... if you know, you know!

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton tease Bridgerton season 3 love scenes. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage, Netflix

Speaking about their upcoming sex scenes, Luke and Nicola explained to AP Entertainment why they're so important for Penelope and Colin's relationship.

"There's such vulnerability in those scenes and it's also a really important part of the story," Nicola said. "Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative, they're not throw away. So they're not short scenes, they're important."

Addressing Luke while speaking about what they were like to film, Nicola continued: "You made me feel really taken care of, we really had each other's backs."

"Half way through the day you just relax and you're like, 'I don't really care if I'm naked,'" Luke added, before Nicola said: "They're like, do you wanna get up? And we're like, 'No, no I'm fine, I'm comfy."

Playing a game of word association with Cat Quinn, the duo also teased that 'mirror' is "exposed", while carriage is "intimate". Luke then joked that he associated 'eclair' with "hungry boy". Do what you will with that information!

"Bridgerton" stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton both have been on the show since the beginning and say that meant they were very comfortable doing sex scenes together. pic.twitter.com/3lHo7mjRhU — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 14, 2024

Luke also teased that the rest of the 'Ton will also be getting steamy in the new season – not just Penelope and Colin. That tease bodes well for fans of Anthony and Kate, who will also play a key part in the new season.

Elsewhere, show-runner Jess Bromnell has explained why the show decided to skip Benedict's story in season 3. The third book, 'An Offer From a Gentleman', focuses on his love story with Sophie Beckett.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jess said that season 3 was the right time to explore Penelope and Colin, before adding: "On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favourite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 (which will contain the first four episodes) will air on May 16th.

