Will Queen Charlotte die in Bridgerton season 3? This theory will make you cry

11 May 2023, 16:20 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 16:40

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

By Sam Prance

If Bridgerton stays true to history, Queen Charlotte's days are numbered.

Gentle reader, I bear some distressing news. There is a convincing theory that Queen Charlotte dies in Bridgerton season 3.

Ever since Bridgerton debuted, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) has been a fan-favourite character. People's obsession with Queen Charlotte has only intensified with Bridgerton's spinoff: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the new series, we meet young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and learn how she fell in love with King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Viewers are already begging Netflix for more Queen Charlotte content but fans are theorising that Bridgerton season 3 could be her last.

READ MORE: Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real life

Will Queen Charlotte die in Bridgerton season 3? This theory will make you cry
Will Queen Charlotte die in Bridgerton season 3? This theory will make you cry. Picture: Netflix

Queen Charlotte cuts between the mid 1700s when Queen Charlotte married King George and the late 1700s when the main Bridgerton series takes place. At the end of Queen Charlotte, we learn that Queen Charlotte's quest for one of her children to provide an heir is complete. The season ends with Prince Edward telling Charlotte that he is expecting a daughter.

Of course, Prince Edward's future daughter is none other than Queen Victoria and a fan has now deduced that this timeline means that Queen Charlotte's death will soon be upon us. In real life, Queen Charlotte died in December 1818. Meanwhile, Queen Victoria wasn't born until May 1819. As a result, it's possible that Queen Charlotte may die in Bridgerton season 3.

Following the release of Queen Charlotte, one fan tweeted: "I just realised that it if Victoria is pregnant with queen Victoria then Queen Charlotte is doing to die in season 3 of Bridgerton…!"

No. I'm not crying. You are!

Fans needn't lose all hope just yet though. Bridgerton has been known to play a bit loose with dates (season 2 takes place in 1814 but Anthony and Kate are still on their honeymoon in Queen Charlotte). In other words, it's possible that they will push back Queen Charlotte's death until later in the series or after it ends.

What do you think? Will Queen Charlotte die in Bridgerton season 3?

