Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says Kate's corset made her "sick" and she couldn't eat

13 April 2022, 12:45

By Sam Prance

Simone Ashley says she went through "a lot of pain" wearing her Bridgerton outfits and even tore her shoulder at one point.

Simone Ashley has opened up about having to wear a corset in Bridgerton season 2 and how painful Kate's costumes were.

Ever since Bridgerton first came out on Netflix in 2020, fans have been obsessed with the show's aesthetic, specifically all of the Regency era clothes that the characters wear throughout the hit series. From the dapper men's outfits to the beautifully constructed dresses, the period drama's costumes are a visual feast for the eyes and viewers can't get enough of them.

However, the women's outfits require wearing a corset and Simone Ashley has now revealed that her one made her sick.

Bridgerton&squot;s Simone Ashley says Kate&squot;s corset made her "sick" and she couldn&squot;t eat
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley says Kate's corset made her "sick" and she couldn't eat. Picture: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic, Netflix

Speaking to Glamour about wearing a corset to play Kate, Simone revealed: "That was…interesting. On my first day, I was like, “OK first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised. So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset."

She then explained: "I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

Simone also revealed that Bridgerton's wardrobe department had to assist her in getting dressed each day "because when you’re in a corset, you can’t put your shoes on."

Based on Simone's performance, you would have never realised she was in pain. Here's hoping that she doesn't have to spend as much time in corsets in season 3.

