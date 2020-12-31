Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ending explained: What happened to Sabrina and Nick?

What happened to Sabrina and Nick? And how would the ending have set up Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5? Here's your explainer. [Spoilers ahead!]

Well, it's over. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has dropped on Netflix, wrapping up the coming of age story for Sabrina Spellman once and for all.

In case you hadn't already heard, Sabrina was cancelled at Netflix earlier this year, which means we won't get to see what would have happened in the already-in-the-works Part 5. (A Riverdale crossover, allegedly.) Thankfully, Part 4 wraps up the entire series perfectly, albeit with a devastating conclusion that will be sure to divide fans and casual viewers.

If you've already watched the final episode of Sabrina Part 4 and need an explanation as to what the hell just happened, you've come to the right place. Here's the breakdown of what happened to Sabrina, Nick and the rest of the characters.

If you have not yet watched the final episode of Sabrina Part 4, bookmark this page, close the tab, watch it, and then come back! There's big ol' spoilers ahead!

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 ending

How does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 end? Picture: Netflix

What happens to Sabrina at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

At the start of the episode, Sabrina Morningstar bursts through Sabrina Spellman’s magic mirror after escaping The Endless. She warns Spellman of The Void which is fast approaching and then dies in Spellman’s arms.

Later, Spellman decides to enter The Void in a bid to trap it inside Pandora’s Box, which she now has in her possession. She writes a note to her family and enters The Void, essentially sacrificing herself for humanity.

Spellman almost manages to trap the entire Void until Ambrose, Nick, Hilda and Zelda summon her soul back from The Void. Spellman's body remains stuck in The Void with Pandora's Box, while Spellman's soul is placed into Morningstar's body.

Lilith later overhears Sabrina talking to Nick and tells the Dark Lord what happened to his daughter. He and Caliban then head to the Mortal Realm to banish Spellman's soul and bring Morningstar's body back to Hell for her royal burial.

What happens to Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar in CAOS Part 4? Picture: Netflix

On Sabrina’s 17th birthday, Lucifer and Caliban appear outside the Spellman Mortuary with an army of miners (including Harvey’s dad). They attempt to kill Sabrina Spellman one by one but she somehow makes them disappear when they approach her. Turns out that Sabrina now has a part of The Void within her soul and is able to send people there.

In a bid to protect everyone, Sabrina exiles herself to the Mountains of Madness. Father Blackwood finds her there and convinces her that he can help her contain The Void.

Two weeks later, Ambrose, Roz, Prudence and Agatha turn up to save Sabrina and discover that Blackwood is planning on killing her. She refuses their help and sends Roz and Prudence to The Void. Meanwhile, Nick arrives back from The Void with Sabrina Spellman's body and Pandora's Box.

The whole squad confront Blackwood and offer to give him Pandora's Box (containing most of The Void) in exchange for Sabrina (and her small part of The Void). It's a trap and he ends up blinded.

How does Sabrina die in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

How does Sabrina die in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Sabrina then reveals that in order to bring everyone back, she will still have to sacrifice herself. Zelda cuts Sabrina open to drain The Void (that's the milky white substance we see instead of blood) and open the gateway. Ambrose and Harvey head into The Void to find everyone and bring them back.

Ultimately, it takes too long and Sabrina begins to say her goodbyes. Everyone manages to return, but just as Nick arrives back, Sabrina dies. Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar are then buried next to each other in the Mortal Realm and a statue is resurrected at the Academy of Unseen Arts in their honour.

Elsewhere, Prudence kills Blackwood with a chainsaw. Lilith stabs the Dark Lord, drinks his celestial blood and banishes him to the Mortal Realm. Caliban is left in The Void. Hilda moves back in with Zelda and Ambrose. And Mary Wardwell continues to spread Blackwood's Eldritch Gospel.

What happens to Nick at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

In Sabrina's final attempt to stop The Void, she tells Nick to open Pandora's Box while in The Void and close it in time to make it back before the portal shuts forever. He manages to do so, trapping The Void once and for all. But Sabrina dies just as he returns.

In the final scene, it's revealed that Nick died after he went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows after Sabrina's death. He drowned after getting caught in a "wicked undertow".

Do Sabrina and Nick end up together in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

Do Sabrina and Nick end up together?

Well, yes. Technically. They did end up as Endgame but not in the way fans of the couple would have liked or expected.

Despite fans hoping to see Sabrina and Nick survive the Eldritch Terrors and live out their life in the Mortal Realm unbothered and uninterrupted, the couple ended up finding each other in The Sweet Hereafter.

Following both of their deaths, they are reunited in the afterlife (“forever and ever”) and share a kiss in the final scene of the series.

What did the ending mean for Sabrina season 5?

Sabrina Part 4 had already been written and filmed before Netflix cancelled the series in July 2020, and the cast and crew had no idea whether it would be their last season or not.

Given that show runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased Part 5 ('The Witch War') when the cancellation news was announced, it seems like Sabrina and Nick's fate might not have ended there. If the show had continued, would Nabrina have somehow made it back to the Mortal Realm? Would Sabrina have explored her celestial side?

So far, no details have been spilled about what would have happened if the show didn't get cancelled but there's no way Chilling Adventures of Sabrina could have continued without Sabrina, right?