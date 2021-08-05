Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss reveals plans to bring Kiernan Shipka back as Sabrina Spellman

By Katie Louise Smith

“We’re going to find a way to continue with Kiernan, but in the meantime, what if we bring back the comic book?”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans were devastated when Netflix cancelled the series but it now looks like the series might return at some point in the future.

In an interview with Deadline, show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased his plans for the future of the beloved character, and how he plans to bring CAOS and Kiernan Shipka back to the screen.

While there may be an opportunity at some point for Sabrina and the rest of the characters to pop up in a future episode of Riverdale, it sounds like Aguirre-Sacasa has bigger hopes to eventually "do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series.”

Kiernan Shipka could return as Sabrina at some point in the future. Picture: Netflix

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that, while the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV storyline will continue in the pages of the comic book, he still intends on getting Kiernan Shipka back on screen as our favourite teenage witch.

“About two months ago, I reached out to [Archie Comics CEO/publisher] Jon Goldwater and told him that Sabrina is going to eventually come back,” he told the publication. “We’re going to find a way to continue with Kiernan, but in the meantime, what if we bring back the comic book?”

Addressing a question about expanding the comics into a new series or a film in the future, Aguirre-Sacasa added: “My plans are to work on the comics and build up that library with the hopes that one day we can do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series.”

He continued: “I was really bummed that the fans weren’t able to see Sabrina reunited with her family and friends which was the heart of the show. But I’m hopeful that with different circumstances in the future, we’ll be able to do a live-action Sabrina to continue.”

Get that prayer circle going, witches. This isn’t the last we’ve seen of Kiernan as Sabrina just yet!