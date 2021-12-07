Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss releases original season 4 ending that Netflix cut

By Sam Prance

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 was originally supposed to set up season 5 before Netflix cancelled it.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has published the season 4 ending that Netflix removed.

Netflix may have cancelled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after season 4 but there were plans for a fifth season of the show. The cast even filmed an alternate season 4 ending that brought Sabrina back from the dead and set up season 5. Roberto told Deadline that Netflix removed it because "they didn’t want to give fans false hope that the story would continue".

Now, Roberto has shared the cut scene on his Instagram ahead of Sabrina appearing in Riverdale season 6, episode 4.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina boss releases original season 4 ending that Netflix cut. Picture: Netflix

Yesterday (Dec 6), Roberto posted the scene on Instagram with the caption: "In anticipation of our long-awaited Riverdale / Sabrina Netflix crossover episode this Tuesday, here’s a wicked, unseen treat. A deleted scene that gives you a hint of how Sabrina’s alive to help Cheryl… (And special shout-out to Miranda Otto for killing it, as always.)" Iconic.

In the deleted scene, we see Zelda (Miranda Otto) summon Baron Samedi, the voodoo god of death, with a bag of bones. He appears and says: "I didn’t think you’d be contacting me so soon." Zelda replies: "There’s been a terrible mistake. It seems that my niece Sabrina is dead and we need to bring her back to life."

Speaking about the scene with Deadline previously, Roberto explained: "The cliffhanger was going to be Sabrina’s family trying to pull her back from the afterlife."

Unfortunately, we'll never see this version of Sabrina play out now that the show has been cancelled. However, this at least reveals how Sabrina is alive and in Riverdale. We'll also find out exactly what was supposed to happen in season 5 when Roberto releases the first issue of The Occult World of Sabrina comic book series next year.

Similar to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics, The Occult World of Sabrina will pick up right where the beloved TV series leaves off. An exact release date is yet to be revealed.

