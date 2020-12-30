Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

By Sam Prance

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 will be released on Netflix on December 31st at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country.

Coven assemble. The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is on its way and it comes out in a matter of hours.

Ever since Netflix announced that Sabrina had been cancelled, we've been equal parts sad and eager to see how the iconic show would end. Over the course of three seasons, we've seen everything from wild magical antics (there are two Sabrinas [Keirnan Shipka] now) to steamy love triangles (were you team Harvey [Ross Lynch] or team Nick [Gavin Leatherwood]?).

Thankfully we don't have too long to wait until we find out what happens to our favourite characters. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 will be released on Netflix tonight globally. With that in mind, here's when it comes out in your country.

What time does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 come out on Netflix?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 release times:

Like all Netflix shows, Sabrina season 4 will debut simultaneously around the world on the platform. The season will drop at midnight, pacific time (PT). This means if you live in a different time zone, Sabrina season 4 will drop at a different time for you. Scroll down to find out exactly when Sabrina season 4 will debut in your country on Netflix.

United States (PT) - 12:00 am

United States (ET) - 3:00 am

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 am

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc.) - 9:00 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 pm

Australia - 4:00 pm (Perth), 7:00 pm (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 pm

Where can I watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 online?

Given that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a Netflix original, season 4 will only be available on Netflix just like the previous seasons. Get your account ready to see how the final season unfolds.