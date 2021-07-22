Sabrina boss reveals original season 4 ending scene that Netflix asked to be removed

By Katie Louise Smith

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 will continue in The Occult World of Sabrina comic book.

Seven months after the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix, it's now been revealed exactly what would have happened in season 5 after that devastating ending.

In an interview with Deadline, show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has officially confirmed that the Netflix series will continue in the pages of the comic books. The first issue of The Occult World of Sabrina will begin exactly where the show ended, with a pivotal scene that was removed from the show's final episode at Netflix's request.

Aguirre-Sacasa has now revealed the specific details of the scene that Netflix asked to be removed, and it would have left the final episode on an absolutely massive cliffhanger that would have set up part 5's plot.

Sabrina? Dead? Not on Aunt Zelda's watch!

Sabrina part 4's original ending would have set up CAOS season 5. Picture: Netflix

Ok, in case you needed a reminder, here's what happened at the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4.

To cut a very long and complicated story short, in the final episode of CAOS, Sabrina ends up sacrificing her own life in order to trap The Void. With the help of Nick, Sabrina is able to save everyone's lives but ultimately dies doing so. At the end of the series, we see that Sabrina and Nick (who is also now dead after taking his own life to be with Sabrina) are reunited in the afterlife, a.k.a. The Sweet Hereafter. (You can read the full explanation of the final episode right here.)

However, that is not how the final episode of part 4 originally ended. Speaking to Deadline, Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the final scene of the show involved Aunt Zelda hatching a plan to bring Sabrina back to life.

But because of the show's cancellation, Netflix asked that the scene be removed in order for the show to have a more complete ending.

The final scene of CAOS sees Sabrina and Nick in the afterlife. Picture: Netflix

"One thing Netflix asked me to do, which I happily did, was to cut a scene from the last episode after we knew the show was ending because they didn’t want to give fans false hope that the story would continue," Aguirre-Sacasa revealed.

"What plays out is that Sabrina’s aunt Zelda (Miranda Otto), who had had dealings with the voodoo god of death, Baron Samedi, shakes a bag of bones and he appears to her. He says, “I didn’t think you’d be contacting me so soon.” And Zelda says, “There’s been a terrible mistake. It seems that my niece Sabrina is dead and we need to bring her back to life.” So the cliffhanger was going to be Sabrina’s family trying to pull her back from the afterlife."

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that that exact scene will now play out in the pages of the first issue of The Occult World of Sabrina: "We’ll see how her loved ones have been doing since Sabrina sacrificed herself. The first thing Zelda does is recruit a team of their family and friends to go into the underworld to bring Sabrina back to life."

As for what else CAOS part 5 would have included? Well... that much talked about, long-awaited Riverdale crossover for a start.

Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline about his pitch that would have seen Riverdale's Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the rest of the characters as witches and warlocks, engaging in a 'witch war' with the Greendale witches.

The show-runner also revealed that he has plans to "find a way to continue with Kiernan [Shipka]" and that "one day we can do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series."

For now, the Netflix series' storyline will continue in the pages of the comics.

