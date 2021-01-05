Sabrina season 5: Here's what might've happened next

By Katie Louise Smith

From the aftermath of to the long-awaited Riverdale crossover, here's what might have happened next in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may have been cancelled at Netflix but there's still a possibility that fans will find out what was supposed to happen next in Part 5.

Netflix cancelled the popular series back in July 2020, after filming on Part 4 had already been completed. Despite the sense of finality to Sabrina's storyline in Part 4 however, there was apparently still more to come.

After Netflix revealed that the show had been cancelled, show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Part 5 was already in the works. In a tweet, he wrote: "Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book..."

Based on what Aguirre-Sacasa has hinted at, here's what might have happened in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 5...

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

While the show will not continue on Netflix, there's a possibility that we may someday see the next chapter, titled 'Witch War'. It's unclear exactly what 'Witch War' would have entailed for the TV show storyline but thanks to the ending of Part 4, we may have some idea.

Lilith is now on the throne in Hell (which would've surely brought about a lot of drama) and Blackwood has been defeated, leaving Mary Wardwell to lead his church (she seemed very sus!). Sabrina is also, as far as we know, super dead – and based on what we've learned about death and resurrection, it seeeeems like it would be impossible to bring her back, right? But how can you have another season of Sabrina without... Sabrina?

Part 5 would have no doubt explored the aftermath of all those events, hopefully answering the questions we've been left with after Part 4.

There is one thing that did appear to be teased however: Sabrina Part 5 would have apparently seen the long-awaited Riverdale crossover.

In the comic illustration shared by Aguirre-Sacasa, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Cheryl and Jughead are all pictured alongside Sabrina, Harvey, Roz, Theo and Nick, with the words "The witches of Riverdale are coming."

Obviously, there's no witches in Riverdale's TV canon so either this image was more to do with the comics and not a direct reference to the CW show or Aguirre-Sacasa had another trick up his sleeve that would somehow make it work. (The Blossom family do seem to have ties to Greendale though, as we saw in CAOS Part 3.)

While CAOS has been cancelled, Greendale citizens popping up in Riverdale in the future is not out of the question. Although, appearances from Sabrina (who is dead) and Nick (who is also dead) don't really seem plausible now – but you never know with Riverdale!

In another Instagram post shared in September 2020, Aguirre-Sacasa also teased: "As Zelda says in Part Four: “There is no death for witches. Only transformation.” The story of the witches of Greendale isn’t over. We still have Part Four, waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that... Well, come closer and I’ll tell you a secret..."

For fans wanting to know what happens in the CAOS saga next, Aguirre-Sacasa has teased that the story will continue in the pages of the comics. No release date has been confirmed for that just yet.