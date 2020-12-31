Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5?

By Sam Prance

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was cancelled by Netflix in 2020 but a fifth season was already in the works.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 is finally out on Netflix and viewers are already desperate for there to be a season 5.

As soon as the first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted on Netflix in late 2018, people all around the world fell in love with the Greendale universe. From Sabrina's chaotic antics to her divisive love triangles, the show never fails to be entertaining. Season 4 is the show's most adventurous season yet. There is death, drama and a whole lot more.

However, fans wanting a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 will have to say goodbye. The series has been cancelled.

When does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 come out?

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5? Picture: Netflix

Back in July, Netflix confirmed that the popular teen drama had been cancelled. In a statement, Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One." He added: "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful."

In other words, there isn't a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 release date because there won't be a Part 5. Some fans are hoping that it will be picked up by another network though. On December 31, Roberto referred to the season 4 finale as the "last (for now) episode", so there's a small chance that Sabrina could return on a different channel.

“for now” if caos get picked up after all this crying i will lose it 😐 pic.twitter.com/gDGtziu0PK — rubi caos spoilers (@nabrinas) December 31, 2020

Why did Netflix cancel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Netflix haven't revealed why they cancelled Sabrina but, in the past, they have dropped shows for a variety of reasons: low ratings, actors wanting to take on different projects, series coming to a natural end etc. Netflix have also cancelled more shows than usual in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's possible that Sabrina was collateral damage.

What would have happened in Sabrina season 5?

Since the show has been cancelled we will never know for sure but Aguirre-Sacasa has teased multiple nuggets as to what he had planned for season 5 on social media. In July he tweeted: "Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book..."

Alongside the tweet, he shared a poster featuring the main characters from Riverdale and the main characters from Sabrina with the title: "The witches of Riverdale are coming". With that in mind, fans think that season 5 would have featured an official Riverdale crossover.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

BRB - launching a petition for Netflix to bring back the show so we can see this crossover actually happen.