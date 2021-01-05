Every character who died in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

By Katie Louise Smith

Sabrina? Father Blackwood? Baby Adam? Which characters died in the final episode of CAOS? Here's the full list.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drew to a shocking and devastating close in its final season and it took a whole bunch of characters to the grave with it.

The final season of CAOS wrapped up the Netflix show with a number of major character deaths; some that were a long time coming, some that were sort of predictable and some that will leave us reeling for the foreseeable future.

Part 4 also saw the arrival of The Returned, a group of previously dead characters who came back to life thanks to an Eldritch Terror. Dorcas (who was killed by her sister Agatha in Part 3), Edward Spellman (who died before Part 1) and Vinegar Tom all came back to life but who ended up not making it out of Part 4 alive?

Here are all the major characters who died in the final season of CAOS, and how they died.

WARNING: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 ahead!

Who died in Sabrina season 4? Picture: Netflix

Dorian Gray

Dorian Gray is killed at Hilda and Dr. Cerberus' wedding. When The Uninvited is turned away from the ceremony, he returns later in the episode and Dorian is the one who ends up facing the deadly consequences. Dorian's heart is ripped out his chest in front of the entire reception.

Baby Adam

In what might be the most shocking moment of the entire season, Lilith appears to kill Baby Adam in a bid to stop Lucifer taking him back to Hell and raising him without her. In episode 6, it's revealed that Lilith did kill her baby. When she asks Lazarus to bring him back, he is unable because there is "no semblance of a body". Poor Baby Adam.

Sabrina Morningstar

Sabrina Morningstar ends up dying in Sabrina Spellman's arms after returning from The Endless' alternate universe. She bursts back into the Mortal Realm through the magic mirror and warns Sabrina of The Void but sadly doesn't survive her injuries.

Is Sabrina really dead on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

Sabrina Spellman

Our favourite teenage witch meets a tragic end in the final episode of the series as she attempts to save the world from The Void. In a bid to stop the final Eldritch Terror, Sabrina sacrifices herself. Zelda drains her of The Void in order to reopen it and save the people who were sucked inside. It takes too long and Sabrina ends up dying in the process. She is buried next to Sabrina Morningstar in the Spellman mortuary graveyard.

Father Blackwood

Blackwood is captured after he is found in the Mountains of Madness plotting to kill Sabrina. He is blinded when he opens a trick Pandora's Box and is then chained up in a cell. In the final scenes of episode 8, Prudence enters his cell with a chainsaw and cuts him in to pieces that she says she's going to scatter in the four corners of the earth.

Nick Scratch

The final death of the season comes as a huge shock. Following Sabrina Spellman's death, a distraught Nick appears in The Sweet Hereafter and finds Sabrina sitting on a bench. He reveals that he went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows and was drowned after getting caught in a "wicked undertow".

How did Nick Scratch die in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Picture: Netflix

BONUS: Did Lucifer die?

Despite Lilith stabbing him in the back with the Spear of Longinus, the Dark Lord did not die. Instead, he was banished from Hell and doomed to walk the Mortal Realm for the rest of his life.

BONUS: Did Caliban die?

The question about Caliban's fate remains unanswered but it looks like he was left trapped in The Void, alive. When Harvey and Ambrose entered The Void to rescue everyone, they purposely left him in there on Sabrina's request. Will we ever find out if he makes it out alive to challenge Lilith on the throne? Or will he freeze to death?

