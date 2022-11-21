Ander Puig defends Nico's trans storyline in Elite season 6 following backlash

By Sam Prance

Elite fans have called out Netflix for making Nico fall in love with Ari in spite of her transphobic comments.

Elite actor Ander Puig has defended Nico's storyline following backlash over his love interest in season 6 of the Netflix show.

Elite season 6 introduces viewers to the show's first trans character. Nico (Ander Puig) is a new student at Las Encinas and it isn't long before he catches the eye of Ari (Carla Díaz). However, while it's clear that Ari is attracted to Nico, she continually makes transphobic remarks around him and fetishises him. In spite of this, the two characters go on to date each other.

Since season 6 dropped, people have called out Elite for making Nico fall in love with a transphobic character. Now, Ander, who is also trans in real life, has spoken out in support of the show and said that Netflix treated Nico's story "carefully".

Speaking to Sensa Cine about Nico's storyline, Ander said: "I think it's handled very well. They've done it very carefully. I'm also trans myself and I haven't felt offended or anything like that. There are people who are like Nico and people who are not. Some will identify with him. Some won't. Ever since I saw the script and started filming, I felt very comfortable."

Nevertheless, people are still upset. One person tweeted: "First trans character on the show and they make him fall for the transphobe this show is not serious". Another added: "every time ari speaks to nico she rants about how she's trying so hard like girl have you maybe thought to not tell the trans guy how hard it is for you to accept that he's trans??".

Nico even has a love interest who isn't transphobic in the show (Sonia) but decides to date Ari instead.

First trans character on the show and they make him fall for the transphobe this show is not serious #Elite6 #elite pic.twitter.com/AaRVqqiho9 — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) November 18, 2022

// elite s6 spoilers



every fucking time ari speaks to nico she rants about how she's trying so hard like girl have you maybe thought to not tell the trans guy how ard it is for you to accept that he's trans?? i wish she had actually died in season 4 bc goddamn do i hate her — rorie/lyra/leo ! (@perhapsitsem) November 18, 2022

// elite s6 spoilers



please don't let the transphobe get with nico i want a happy trans story just for once — rorie/lyra/leo ! (@perhapsitsem) November 18, 2022

I’m watching Elite season 6 and the way Ari is treating Nico is just so….nasty I need someone to knock her ass out — 💫 - Fuck Lestat (@theyluvcomet) November 20, 2022

I'm watching Elite and the way Ari is gaslighting Nico... she needs to leave this poor guy alone 😭 — dreamcatcher ldn ticket📌 (@neopirates_) November 19, 2022

Ivan blaming his fathers death on Patrick and then fucking his sister and using that as an excuse is sick. Also for the love of God when will these men be released from the hold Ari has on them. The way Nico won’t let her go when she’s a transphobe and Sonia is perfect #Elite6 — Jo 🌻 tpwk (@M1ssmagdalene) November 20, 2022

#elite6 hmm can they stop being transphobic towards nico??!!

also, isadora my girl, her situation makes me feel so so bad... I relate to her so much for that and she's the best so I hope it'll be okay — espoir 🍂👑🌘 (@livelifelikglee) November 18, 2022

Elite spoilers



I just want sara's abuser to get what he deserves, isadora's rapists in fucking jail, patrivan happy cause we saw none of that, nico to find someone who isn't a transphobe, CRUZ UNDEAD this season is SO HEAVY i hate it here — marianne 🌺 (@paradisemono) November 18, 2022

With Ari leaving Las Encinas at the end of season 6, it looks as though Nico will have a different love interest in season 7.

What did you think of Nico's storyline?

