Elite's André Lamoglia reveals how Iván's gay sex scene with Manu Rios was filmed

By Sam Prance

André Lamoglia has also discussed Iván and Patrick's relationship and whether he was actually nude in his Elite sex scenes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elite actor André Lamoglia has opened up about Iván's sex scenes and what it was like to work with Manu Rios in season 5.

A lot of Elite season 5 revolves around newcomer Iván who is played by former Disney Channel Brazil actor André Lamoglia. Iván is the son of a famous footballer and a new student at Las Encinas. He quickly grows close to Patrick (Manu Rios) but, in spite of their chemistry, he insists that he's straight. Meanwhile, he also has a thing for Patrick's sister Ari (Carla Díaz).

READ MORE: Elite season 6 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 5 and who is joining?

André has multiple explicit nude scenes and wild sex scenes in Elite season 5 and he's now revealed how they were filmed.

Is Iván gay in Elite season 5?

Elite's André Lamoglia reveals how Iván's gay sex scene with Manu Rios was filmed. Picture: Netflix

Following multiple mixed messages, nude showers and a whole lot of sexual tension, Iván confesses to Patrick in episode 5 that he is attracted to him. They're about to kiss but Iván pulls away. Patrick leaves and considers sleeping with Iván's dad. However, Iván finds Patrick, assures him that he wants to be with him and they have a long, intimate sex scene together.

In the scene, as well as other steamy moments in Elite season 5, André and Manu appear to be totally naked. Now, André's revealed whether or not he was nude. Talking to Hugo Gloss, he said: "I'll leave it to your imagination. Just kidding. I didn't do any scenes completely naked. We had protection, a sex cover. They call it a thong or a sock, something like that."

Chatting to Esquire Spain, about whether it's true that he uses any props in his underwear to make his equipment look any bigger, André said: "Lies, lies, lies. Everything is mine. All mine." When asked if he has a body double for his nude scenes, André said: "The truth is no. I didn't even think to ask for it."

via GIPHY

Discussing the sex scenes in general with Hugo Gloss and how he felt about filming them, André said: "I'll be honest before I got to Spain, when I got cast, I was worried about filming those scenes. Mainly because I've never done a scene like that in my career before." André added: "So I kept thinking about the logistics of how it would be done."

André then explained: "After I arrived here in Madrid, it was much more relaxed than I imagined. When we film the scenes, the team is reduced on set. We have an intimacy coordinator, precisely for those scenes, to make us more comfortable, more prepared, to bring more truth to the scene."

André ended by saying: "So it was a lot easier to film than I thought. I felt really comfortable when I had to do them. I also feel that, as an actor, I'm a little protected by the character because Iván is there, not André Lamoglia."

Is Iván gay in Elite season 5? Picture: Netflix

As for working with Manu, André told GQ Brazil, "He made me feel really comfortable, and the fact that we get along is great for the series and the scenes, because you already have a certain intimacy, a certain chemistry." He added that in Manu he gained a really close friend both "in and out of work" while filming the series.

Iván never defines his sexuality in Elite but he confirms that he's attracted to men and women and ends the season trying to make things work with Patrick. Discussing their queer romance, André said: "I think it's important to normalize this type of love and Elite addresses these themes in a really natural way."

Read more about Elite here: