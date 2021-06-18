Elite season 5 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 4 and who is joining?

18 June 2021, 21:56

By Sam Prance

A guide to the main characters leaving Elite at the end of season 4 and the new characters joining the cast.

Elite season 5 is officially in the works and it looks like there are going to be some major changes to the cast going forward.

Fans of Elite will already know that no character is safe in the beloved teen drama. Whether they get killed off (Marina, Polo) or simply leave Las Encinas (Lu, Carla, Nadia, Valerio), you never know who is going to stay in the show season on season. Elite season 4 introduced four brand new characters (Ari, Patrick, Mencía, Phillipe) but who will be in Elite season 5?

READ MORE: Elite season 4: Who attacked Ari? The ending explained

New Elite season 5 cast members have already been announced and the Elite season 4 ending suggests that some original cast members have left too.

WARNING: Major spoilers for Elite season 4 ending ahead!

Who is leaving Elite after season 4?

Elite season 5 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 4 and who is joining?
Elite season 5 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 4 and who is joining? Picture: Netflix

Elite season 4 ends with Ander (Arón Piper) and Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) breaking up with Omar and Ari on good terms, and opting to finish their final school year early to go off travelling. With that in mind, it seems very likely that both Arón and Miguel have left Elite for good.

However, given that Guzmán has just killed Armando and hid his dead body in a lake, with the help of Samuel and Rebeka, it's also possible that he and Ander will be forced to end their travels if Armando's body is found and the police want to question them.

It's also unclear if Phillipe (Pol Granch) will be back given that his crimes of sexual assault have now been exposed.

Who are the new characters in Elite season 5?

As it stands, Netlfix have announced that two new cast members will be joining Elite season 5. Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia are both entering the world of Elite as new students as Las Encinas. However, Netflix are yet to say what their characters will be called or reveal anything else about them.

Bring on Elite season 5!

