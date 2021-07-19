Is Guzmán leaving Elite? Miguel Bernardaeu confirms he won't be in Elite season 5

19 July 2021, 11:53

By Sam Prance

Elite season 5 will be the first season of Elite without Guzmán as a main character.

Elite season 5 is officially coming but we are sad to report that original character Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) won't be in it.

As soon as Elite season 4 came out, fans wondered if it would be Miguel Bernardeau's last season. The current season ends with Guzmán leaving Las Encinas to go off travelling with Ander (Arón Piper) and, with Guzmán and Ander no longer enrolled at Elite's infamous private school, it seemed likely that neither character would be taking part in the upcoming new season.

Now, Miguel has confirmed that he has officially left the hit Netflix show in a moving video celebrating his time as Guzmán.

Is Guzmán leaving Elite? Miguel Bernardaeu confirms he won't be in Elite season 5. Picture: Netflix

Over the weekend (Jul 19), the official Elite account on Instagram shared a video of Miguel bidding goodbye to the series. In it, he says: "Hey, this is Miguel Bernardeau and for those who have already watched the finale of Elite season 4, I wanted to say goodbye and send you a big hug."

He then added: "I wanted to say thank you to all the Elite team, the production, the direction, to my castmates, those who are still here, those who aren't, I'll always have you in my heart and it's been an immense pleasure working with you."

Miguel ended by saying: "Thank you to Netflix for giving us this opportunity, to the creators and above all to Guzmán for teaching me that no matter who are where you are, it's never too late to change. Goodbye." Our hearts.

So, it looks like Guzmán has got away with shooting Armando but, does this mean that Samuel and Rebe will pay the consequences for helping him hide Amando's body? We'll have to wait until season 5 to find out.

Is Ander leaving Elite?

As it stands, it's currently unclear if Arón will be leaving the series with Miguel. The show ends with Ander and Omar splitting up before Ander goes travelling with Guzmán, so his storyline has pretty much concluded.

Not to mention, the official Elite Netflix recently posted an adorable photo of Miguel and Arón on set with the caption: "through the good times, the bad times, and the very screwed up ones".

They also posted a video of Omar celebrating why Omander has been so important as an on-screen relationship.

In other words, all signs point to yes right now.

Don't lose all hope of ever seeing Miguel and Arón in Elite again though. Mina El Hammani officially left the show as Nadia after season 3 but still appeared in season 4 as a guest star for a couple of scenes. With that in mind, it's possible that Guzmán and Ander will come back even if it's just briefly.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Guzmán leave?

