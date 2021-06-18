Elite season 5 already confirmed by Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Elite season 5 was filmed back to back with Elite season 4 – and the cast have already wrapped! Here's what we know so far.

Have you just finished all 8 episodes of Elite season 4? Are you desperate to find out what happens to the characters next after that intense cliffhanger ending in the final episode?

Well, the good news is that you may not have to wait very long for season 5 to be released at all because it's already been renewed by Netflix.

Yep, Elite season 5 was confirmed by Netflix back in February 2021, before season 4 had even been released. In fact, the cast and crew started filming season 5 back to back with season 4, and as of June 15th, filming on the fifth season has now wrapped.

When does Elite season 5 come out?

Elite season 5: When is it released? Picture: Netflix

There's currently no release date for Elite season 5 just yet, but seeing as it's already been filmed, fans might not have to wait that long to watch it. It's possible that an early-mid 2022 release date could be on the cards for the fifth season. We'll just have to wait for confirmation...

While there's only a few teasers so far about what will happen in season 5, season 4's ending will no doubt play heavily into the storylines of our favourite characters.

Two new cast members have also already been announced for the fifth season: Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia will be heading to Las Encinas, but their character names and descriptions have not yet been revealed.

Who are the Elite season 5 new characters?

No other details about Elite season 5 have been released just yet, but don't let that stop you from sharing your own theories about what might happen next! See you at Las Encinas for the next school term, bebés.

READ MORE: Elite season 4: Who attacked Ari? The ending explained