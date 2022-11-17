Elite season 6 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Sam Prance

Elite season 6 will be released on Netflix on November 18th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Elite fans assemble. The wait for a brand new season is almost over but what time does Elite season 6 drop where you live?

As soon as Elite season 5 came out earlier this year, fans have been eager to know what happens next in the messy mystery teen drama. Last season ended with Benjamín killing everyone's fave Samuel and it also introduced fans to new Elite icons Iván (André Lamoglia) and Isadora (Valentina Zenere). What will happen in season 6 though and when does it drop?

Elite season 6 arrives on November 18th. As always, Netflix are set to release the show simultaneously around the world at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time Elite season 6 will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on the country you're in. With that in mind, we've put together a detailed list of some international release times.

Scroll down to find out when Elite season 6 is set to come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does Elite season 6 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 6 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Elite season 6 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Elite season 6 will be released on Friday, November 18th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are Elite season 6 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 13:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

When does Elite season 6 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Elite season 6?

Based on the Elite season 6 trailer, it looks as though the new season will pick up in the aftermath of Benjamín going to jail and Samuel dying. With Samu, Omar, Rebe and Caye leaving, we think that Patrick, Mencía, Ari, Isadora, Iván and Phillipe will all take centre stage in season 6 with new drama involving the new characters.

Whether or not Patrick and Iván will successfully date after working through their issues (including Patrick having a thing with Iván's dad) remains to be seen. From the trailer, it looks as though Iván possibly cheats on Patrick at some point.

Elsewhere, it seems like Ari falls in love with Ander Puig's new character Nico and Mencía falls in love with Carmen Arrufat's new character Sonia. It also looks as though Isadora seeks justice after being raped in season 5.

On top of that, it seems likely that the students of Las Encinas will be caught up in another huge mystery.

