Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining?

By Sam Prance

Are Ari, Patrick and Mencia leaving Elite? A guide to all the characters leaving Elite at the end of season 6 and the new characters joining the cast in season 7.

Netflix have announced that Elite season 7 is officially in the works and there will be some huge cast changes going forward.

Elite is no stranger to changing up its cast. Since the show debuted in 2018, we've seen fan faves like Danna Paola (Lu) and Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) bid Las Encinas goodbye. In fact, Elite season 6 is the first season of the teen drama not to feature any of the show's original cast members. Whether their characters died or graduated, their Elite journeys came to an end.

Season 6 ends with some pretty major questions: Is Manu Rios leaving Elite? Is Martina Cariddi leaving Elite? Is Carla Díaz leaving Elite? Also, who is joining the cast next season? Here's what we know about the Elite season 7 cast so far.

WARNING: ELITE SEASON 6 SPOILERS BELOW

Elite season 7 cast: Who is leaving Elite after season 6 and who is joining? Picture: Netflix

Taking into consideration how Elite season 6 ends, it looks like it's now the end of the road for the three Blanco Commerford siblings. After Mencía (Martina Cariddi) is convinced that she was responsible for running over Iván (André Lamoglia), Ari (Carla Díaz) persuades her to testify that her father wasn't complicit in Samuel's death so that he can help them. Ari also convinces Patrick (Manu Rios) that Iván doesn't want to be with him and they would be better off apart.

The season then ends with Mencía, Patrick and Ari moving far away with their father. Given that the three of them have now left Las Encinas, it seems unlikely that Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi or Manu Rios will return in Elite season 6. None of them have announced that they are leaving yet but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Elsewhere, Hugo (Guillermo Campra), Javier (Ignacio Carrascal) and Álex (Marc Bonnin) have all been arrested for sexual assault now, so we doubt that any of them will be back.

Will André Lamoglia be in Elite season 7?

Is André Lamoglia leaving Elite? Picture: Netflix

Given that Iván wakes up in the season 6 finale, it looks as though he has survived the hit-and-run accident and André Lamoglia will be back in season 7. And, unless someone was fatally shot in the unexpected drive-by shooting in the season 6 finale, we imagine that the rest of the main cast will all return.

In other words, expect to see Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Adam Nourour (Bilal), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), Alex Pastrana (Raúl), Ander Puig (Nico) and Nadia Al Saidi (Sonia) all appear in season 7.

Who are the new characters in Elite season 7?

Last month (Oct 25), Netflix confirmed that Elite would be returning for a seventh season and they announced that six brand new cast members would be joining the show. Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Nadia Al Saidi, Gleb Abrosimov, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes and Maribel Verdú will all be coming to Las Encinas to play as yet untitled characters.

Not only that but Netflix also revealed that original Elite star Omar Ayuso will be returning to the show as Omar after sitting out season 6. It's currently unclear in what capacity his character will return but we can't wait to find out.

What do you think? Are you excited about the cast changes?

