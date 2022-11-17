Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Elite season 7 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the Spanish show.

Elite season 6 isn't even out yet but Netflix have already renewed the show for another season. Elite season 7 is happening!

Ever since Elite debuted in 2018, viewers have been obsessed with the teen drama. From the shocking murders every single season to the wild sex scenes that make Euphoria look tame, people can't get enough of what goes on at Las Encinas. Not to mention, Elite has helped catapult stars like Carla Díaz, Manu Rios and André Lamoglia into international fame.

Ahead of season 6, Netflix announced that Elite season 7 is officially in the works. They also revealed who will be joining the cast in the upcoming season. With that in mind, here's every single thing you need to know about Elite season 7, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 6.

When does Elite season 7 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 7: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

When is the Elite season 7 release date?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal any information about when we can expect Elite season 7 to come out. On October 25, Elite's official Instagram account confirmed that the show would be returning for a seventh season alongside a video of the new cast. With that in mind, it seems likely that filming on Elite season 7 has already started or is about to take place.

Wait times between past seasons of Elite have ranged from anywhere between a whole year to as little as seven months. Given that Elite season 5 came out in April 2022 and season 6 is due to come out in November 2022, it's possible that season 7 could arrive as soon as summer 2023. We'll make sure to keep you posted with any updates.

Who will be in the Elite season 7 cast?

This all depends on who makes it out of Elite season 6 alive. We'll have to wait and see if our faves Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Manu Rios (Patrick), Pol Granch (Phillipe), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), André Lamoglia (Iván), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac), Alex Pastrana (Raúl) and Ander Puig (Nico) stick around.

That being said, Netflix have already teased that seven new actors will be joining the cast including one very familiar face. After sitting Elite season 6 out, season 1 icon Omar Ayuso has confirmed that he will be returning as Omar. Although, it's currently unclear in what capacity Omar will appear.

Elsewhere, we now know that Mirela Balic, Fernando Lindez, Nadia Al Saidi, Gleb Abrosimov, Alejandro Albarracín, Iván Mendes and Maribel Verdú will all be coming to Las Encinas to play as yet untitled characters.

no estás preparado. llegan a #Elite7



you're not ready for them. here's who's joining the cast of #Elite7. pic.twitter.com/ie4kuT2Syd — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) October 25, 2022

What will happen in Elite season 7?

Given that Elite season 6 is still yet to come out, there is no news on the Elite season 7 plot at the moment. That being said, we're certain the students of Las Encinas will find themselves involved in a whole new mystery that will no doubt involve a new murder and a whole lot of drama. We'll be sure to update you as soon as the cast and crew reveal more.

Is there an Elite season 7 trailer yet?

There isn't an Elite season 7 trailer right now but we shall update you as soon as there is one.

