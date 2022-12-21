Does Emily end up with Gabriel or Alfie in Emily in Paris season 3?

By Katie Louise Smith

Do Emily and Gabriel get together Emily in Paris season 3? The shock ending explained, and what it means for season 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season 3 is finally here, and once again we find ourselves asking: Team Gabriel? Or Team Alfie?

At the end of season 2, we found out that, despite being with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily is still in love with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). But as soon as she decides to tell him how she feels, she finds out he's back with Camille. Emily is devastated, her love life is a mess, her job is hanging in the balance... Basically, everything is falling apart.

Season 3 picks up where season 2 left off, but the big Gabriel or Alfie decision is made pretty quickly by Emily. It's not until the final episode of season 3 that things really start to get dramatic in that department. Here's what happens in Emily in Paris season 3, and what that shock ending means for season 4.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris season 3! You've been warned!

Does Emily end up with Gabriel or Alfie in Emily in Paris season 3?

Does Emily break up with Alfie? Or does Emily get together with Gabriel? Picture: Netflix

At the start of season 3, we find out that Emily has chosen to stay in Paris. She briefly work-cheats on both Madeline and Sylvie, before ultimately choosing Sylvie. But while Emily chooses Paris, she does not choose Gabriel. Gabriel is still very much with Camille, and Emily is still with Alfie.

However, Alfie is still leaving to go to London, and Emily's work schedule proves too much. Alfie breaks up with her after she fails to show up to his leaving party (that she organised!). He then decides to stay in Paris and they eventually rekindle their romance.

Throughout the rest of the season, things go well for Emily and Alfie, and their relationship is stronger than ever. Her friendship with Gabriel is also thriving. However, the real drama stems from Camille, who is consumed by guilt over breaking the Big Gabriel Pact with Emily.

WARNING: Even more spoilers ahead for Emily in Paris season 3! Don't read ahead if you want the finale's big reveal to remain a surprise!

Do Gabriel and Camille stay together in Emily In Paris season 3?? Picture: Netflix

In episode 4, Camille also catches feelings for her friend Sofia, and Emily later finds Camille making out with Sofia at a party. Their secret relationship progresses from there, behind Gabriel's back.

Gabriel, on the other hand, is committed to Camille but he senses her apprehension about their relationship and is upset about it. The two get back on track after she returns from Greece, but she doesn't tell him about her relationship with Sofia.

In episode 9, Gabriel and Camille get engaged. And in episode 10, all hell breaks loose at their engagement party as Emily comes clean to Camille and urges her to tell Gabriel about Sofia. Camille then reveals she still has some concerns about Emily and Gabriel's relationship.

The vibe then shifts again when she catches Emily and Gabriel in an embrace outside. Unbeknownst to Camille, the exchange was (relatively) platonic, as they were celebrating his restaurant possibly getting a Michelin star.

Does Emily end up with Alfie in Emily in Paris season 3? Picture: Netflix

High off his success, Gabriel shares his news with Camille and suggests they get married right then and there. Camille goes along with it but during her vows, she confesses everything about her and Emily's pact to not date Gabriel because they were both in love with him. Before she leaves Gabriel at the altar, Camille says she believes Emily and Gabriel are truly in love.

Alfie, who is also in attendance, gets up to leave, telling Emily: "I'm nobody's second choice, Cooper. Now go get your man."

In the final scene of the season, Emily and Gabriel talk to each other. She confesses to the pact and her feelings for Gabriel. He confesses that his feelings for her are still there too. But he then reveals his big Camille-shaped bombshell. Camille didn't return to Greece to revive their relationship... Camille is pregnant.

Do Emily and Gabriel get together in Emily in Paris season 3? Picture: Netflix

So, Emily doesn't end up with either of them by the time the credits roll on season 3. But with Emily in Paris season 4 already confirmed by Netflix, it hopefully won't be long before we find out what the hell is going to happen next.

Will Emily try to get back with Alfie? Will she finally act on her feelings towards Gabriel? Will Gabriel stay loyal to Camille and their unborn baby? DRAMA!