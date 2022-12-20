Emily in Paris season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Sam Prance

Emily in Paris season 3 will be released on Netflix on December 21st at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Bonjour, bitch! The wait for new Emily in Paris episodes is almost over but what time does Emily in Paris season 3 come out?

Emily in Paris loves a good cliffhanger and season 2 left fans in shambles. It's clear that Emily is still in love with Gabriel but he's now back together with Camille, and Alfie has asked Emily to start a long-distance relationship with him in London. On top of that, Sylvie has decided to set up her own agency and she's invited Emily to join them. Will she leave Madeline?

Thankfully, we're just hours away from finding out. Emily in Paris season 3 arrives on December 21st. As always, Netflix will release the show at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time that it will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on where you live. With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the key international release times.

Scroll down to find out when Emily in Paris season 3 will come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does Emily in Paris season 3 come out on Netflix?

Emily in Paris season 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Emily in Paris season 3 will be released on Wednesday, December 21st at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Emily in Paris season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 3?

Based on the Emily in Paris season 3 trailer, it looks as though the new season will pick up right where season 2 leaves off. In other words, we'll find out if Emily stays at Savoir, and we'll see if she can make her relationship with Alfie work or if she'll find herself unable to control her feelings for Gabriel.

Knowing Emily, plenty of romance, drama and scene-stealing outfits await us!

