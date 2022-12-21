Emily in Paris season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Emily in Paris season 4 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the show.

Are you hungry for more Emily in Paris? Well, bon appétit, the show has been renewed and season 4 is officially happening.

Three seasons in and Emily in Paris continues to be one of Netflix's most talked about shows. Whether you can't get enough of the romance, the fashion, the drama, or all of the above, Emily and her chaotic love life make for must-watch TV. She may STILL be terrible at speaking French but everyone is fully invested in Emily's ongoing love triangle with Gabriel and Alfie.

With that in mind, it's no shock that there's already a demand for more Emily in Paris. Here's everything you need to know about Emily in Paris season 4, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what to expect from it.

When does Emily in Paris season 4 come out on Netflix?

Have Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for season 4?

The rumours are true! Netflix are making Emily in Paris season 4. In fact, the show is so popular that Netflix announced that they would be making Emily in Paris season 4 in January when they announced season 3. Taking to Instagram, they wrote: "Say bonjour to 3 & 4! EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons."

Speaking about the future of the show to Glamour, Lily Collins said: "I really hope people laugh and smile. I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show."

When is the Emily in Paris season 4 release date?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to announce an Emily in Paris season 4 release date. However, given that a new season has been confirmed, it seems likely that fans won't have to wait long for Emily in Paris season 4 to arrive. Seasons 2 and 3 have both come out close to Christmas in December 2021 and December 2022 respectively so December 2023 seems likely.

Seeing as seasons 1, 2 and 3 are all 10 episodes long, we imagine that season 4 will also have 10 episodes.

WARNING: EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 3 SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in the Emily in Paris season 4 cast?

Based on how Emily in Paris season 3 ends, we imagine that all our faves will be back for more drama in season 4. In other words, expect to see Lily Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and Ashley Park (Mindy) all return for more Parisian antics.

Even though it looks as though Alfie's relationship with Emily is over for now, our bet is that Lucien Laviscount will be back in season 4 as he's involved in Gabriel's restaurant business. However, we imagine that Kate Walsh will be gone as Madeline now that Emily no longer works for her.

Elsewhere, it seems likely that both Kevin Dias and Paul Forman will continue to fight for Mindy's affection as Benoit and Nicholas. We also reckon that Melia Kreiling will appears as Sofia again given that her relationship with Camille is far from over.

Not to mention, there will likely be plenty of new characters to fall in love with.

What will happen in Emily in Paris season 4?

Emily in Paris season 3 ends with Camille breaking up with Gabriel because she can tell that he's in love with Emily instead of her. Meanwhile, Alfie ends things with Emily because he doesn't want to be her second choice. For a second, it looks as though Emily and Gabriel will finally get together but Gabriel reveals that Camille is pregnant with his child.

Our bet is that Emily in Paris season 3 will focus on whether or not Gabriel tries to make things work with Emily or feels as though he has to stay with Camille out of duty. Given that Camille has now ended things with Gabriel, it's possible that, regardless of what Gabriel wants, their romantic relationship is over for good.

Meanwhile, we'll no doubt see if Mindy and Nicholas go the distance or if competing in Eurovision together (!) reignites Mindy and Benoit's romance. On top of that, it looks like Julien is about to leave Sylvie's and begin working for a rival agency.

Whatever happens, we can guarantee that plenty of drama awaits us in season 4.

Is there an Emily in Paris season 4 trailer yet?

There’s not an official Emily in Paris season 4 trailer just yet but we shall update you as soon as there is one.