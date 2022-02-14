Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

By Sam Prance

The plot involving Cal and Jules' tape in Euphoria season 2 was almost completely different.

Euphoria star Alexa Demie has opened up about the storyline involving Maddy with Cal and Jules' tape and how it changed.

A lot of the drama in Euphoria season 2 revolves around the fact that Maddy has Cal and Jules' sex tape. This all comes to a head in episode 6 when Nate thinks that Maddy might leak the tape to get revenge on him sleeping with Cassie behind her back. However, Nate forces Maddy to give it back to him by holding a gun to her head. He then gives the tape to Jules.

Now, Alexa Demie has revealed if Maddy ever really considered leaking the tape and what happened in the original script.

Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original Euphoria script. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO, PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly about Maddy and the tape, Alexa said: "It was something that Sam and I spoke about a lot when we first got back for season 2. It's something that I also brought up a lot. And there were different ways it was written, many different ways of what was gonna happen with the disc."

Alexa then revealed: "There was a moment where I was gonna give the tape to Jules with a letter saying, 'I think you'd want this,' and not say who was giving it to her, but give it back to her, which felt really nice for me. And there was a part of me that really wanted to see that happen, but I think the way it goes down keeps the story going, and it's drama."

In season 1, Cal records himself having sex with Jules without her knowing. Picture: HBO

Alexa continued: "She knew it was Jules, which is part of why she was wanting to hold on to it. Part of it was collateral for Nate, because he's just fucked her over so many times, but I think a big part of her really did want to give it to Jules, or not see Jules hurt in any way."

Petition for Euphoria to feature more Maddy and Jules scenes.

