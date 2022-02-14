Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals how they filmed the "traumatic" Nate and Maddy scene in episode 6

By Sam Prance

Alexa Demie says that the horrifying Euphoria season 2, episode 6 scene took two days to film.

Euphoria's Alexa Demie has opened up about Nate and Maddy's tense scene in season 2, episode 6 and how they filmed it.

Euphoria season 2, episode 6 picks up right where episode 5 left off. Cassie is wracked with guilt and despair in the wake of Maddy learning about her seeing Nate behind her back. Meanwhile, Maddy is figuring out how to get her revenge on her ex and her best friend. However, Maddy's plans come crashing to a halt when she finds Nate sitting with a gun in her room.

Worried that Maddy might leak Cal and Jules' sex tape to spite him, Nate threatens to shoot Maddy if she doesn't give him the tape. Maddy initially says she doesn't have it but confesses where it is when Nate holds the gun to her head. He then reveals that the gun was empty but the entire scene is terrifying and leaves Maddy crying, alone and traumatised.

Now, Alexa has revealed how she and Jacob Elordi (Nate) brought the horrifying scene to life in this week's episode.

Euphoria season 2, episode 6: Alexa Demie reveals how they filmed the "traumatic" Nate and Maddy scene.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Alexa explained: "It was an incredibly difficult scene not only because of the gun to my head, but because it was choreographed in a really specific way. We had to move with the camera movements and it was really broken up, and so it took us two days to shoot. It was basically all we did all day on those days."

She then added: "We kind of just jumped into it. We were really figuring it out as we went on and were shooting it. Sam was discovering new things with the camera, and Jacob and I were discovering new things with the dynamic between us. There were a couple of moments that were improvised, but not a lot of prep [or] conversation beforehand."

Alexa also said: "It's such an intense scene that when you're not filming, as an actor you just have to try to stay in your own world, and I'm definitely not the type of actor that can just break a scene like that and start laughing and joking. I have to kind of stay in my own world and tune everyone else out."

Euphoria’s Alexa Demie explains how they filmed this week's "traumatic” Nate and Maddy scene. Picture: HBO

As for why Maddy doesn't tell Nate where the tape is straight away, Alexa said: "Nate is somebody she was with for a very long time and is very close to. She thinks he's bluffing, or she doesn't think that he would go as far as to shoot her, which sounds crazy to say. Despite her feeling fear, she's trying to test how far this person she thought loved her would go."

Alexa continued: "She also knows it's Jules in the tape and doesn't want to see her get hurt by giving it back to him. She's going through every possible situation in her head while in survival mode and we see this person go too far, which breaks her. It's heartbreaking to see her experience something so violent and traumatic."

Alexa ended by saying: "It's the moment that really shifts things for her."

