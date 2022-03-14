Euphoria’s Angus Cloud says he finds it hard to accept praise about his acting

14 March 2022, 16:09

By Katie Louise Smith

"I still think I kind of suck at this. But I had to come to just accept the fact that I must be doing something right."

Euphoria's Angus Cloud is opening up about how difficult he finds it to accept praise and compliments about his acting on the show.

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Eric Dane are amongst the Euphoria actors that have been singled out by fans for their incredible performances this season, but over the course of the series so far, Angus' authentic and low-key portrayal of Fezco has won over the hearts of millions.

Considering he had never acted before (Angus was scouted for the show while walking down the street) and is now starring in one of the biggest shows currently on TV, people are living for his story and his talent. But he feels a little differently about it.

In a new interview with In The Know, Angus speaks about feeling a bit like an imposter at times because he's still new to the world of acting.

Angus Cloud says he finds it hard to accept praise for his acting
Angus Cloud says he finds it hard to accept praise for his acting. Picture: Barry King/Alamy Live News, HBO via Alamy

Echoing the similar comments he made in his GQ profile back in January, where he opened up about feeling like he "was doing a terrible job" during the filming of the pilot because acting wasn't his actual profession at the time, Angus told In The Know that he feels a little more comfortable accepting praise about his acting now.

When asked if he feels like he has now grasped that he has truly earned his spot on the show, Angus replied: "Yeah, to an extent. I mean, I feel bad, because it’s so, so many people working so hard for their whole life, and their whole life’s passion is to act and to get close to what I’m doing.

"And I’m like, 'They probably could be better actors than me — most likely.' They’ve been trying so hard, whatever the case may be, but at the same time, it’s like everybody and their mamas had a chance to audition for the same role that I did."

He continued: "I’m not so good at taking compliments. I still think I kind of suck at this. But I had to come to just accept the fact that I must be doing something right."

Angus Cloud's portrayal of Fez in Euphoria has become a standout
Angus Cloud's portrayal of Fez in Euphoria has become a standout. Picture: HBO via Alamy

When the interviewer responded that fans appreciate and enjoy Angus' refreshing authenticity in his acting, Angus added: "I’m thankful. I’m thankful for that. Because I feel like, you know, just me being here, I don’t want to come off as ungrateful or anything. You know what I’m saying? Like, I’m so blessed. You feel me?

"This is crazy, so I’m glad that people aren’t like, “Oh, man, he’s not grateful for this.” I’m here, and I’m happy to be here. You know what I’m saying? I’m blessed! I’m just not that good at doing interviews and whatnot."

Angus Cloud, a humble, talented king who truly deserves!

