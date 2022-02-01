Euphoria’s Angus Cloud wants more Fez and Lexi scenes

1 February 2022, 11:56

By Sam Prance

Fez and Lexi got close in Euphoria season 2, episode 1 but haven't had many scenes together since.

We are now halfway through Euphoria season 2 and Angus Cloud has just asked HBO to give us more Fez and Lexi scenes.

Ever since fans saw Fez (Angus Cloud) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) flirt with each other in Euphoria season 2, episode 1, fans have been desperate to see more of the will-they-won't-they couple. However, as it stands, we've had just one more Fexi scene. In episode 2, Lexi gets all dressed up to go to Fez's store but they barely chat before Cal (Eric Dane) interrupts.

Naturally, people are begging the Euphoria team to stop ignoring Fexi and now Angus Cloud has added to the demand.

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud wants more Fez and Lexi scenes. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO

Taking to his Twitter account yesterday (Jan 31), Angus Cloud tweeted: "We need more Fexi content, give the fans what they want @euphoriaHBO". The tweet has since been liked over 300,000 times. Angus also tweeted: "#Fexi #Euphoria alongside two screenshots comparing Fez and Lexi's connection to Fiona and Shrek's in the Shrek movies. Two iconic couples.

This isn't Angus' first time tweeting about Fexi either. The beloved Fez actor regularly shares adorable Fexi screenshots and fan art on his page. It seems clear that Angus is just as desperate as viewers for Euphoria fans to see Fez and Lexi actually get together. Given how toxic so many of the relationships are on Euphoria, I think we ALL want more Fexi scenes.

Whether or not Angus is genuinely asking the Euphoria team to write more Fexi scenes or is simply teasing that we have lots of Fexi content to look forward to in season 2 remains unclear. With just four episodes left and Lexi writing and directing her own school play, anything could happen.

If Euphoria season 2 ends without a Fexi kiss, I'm cancelling my HBO subscription.

