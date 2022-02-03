Euphoria's Angus Cloud shaves beard for new movie and looks completely unrecognisable

3 February 2022, 12:21 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 12:22

By Katie Louise Smith

Angus Cloud with no beard? Euphoria's Fez actor sends fans wild with new look for his 2022 movie The Line.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has just transformed himself for his next film role – and he really does look unrecognisable in the photos that his new co-stars have shared online.

Thanks to his success and popularity on the HBO show, more and more acting gigs have been coming Angus' way. And for his next project, the 23-year-old actor just got rid of his facial hair in favour of a clean-shaven look for the role.

Yep, Angus' instantly recognisable beard that he can usually be seen sporting in real life – and on Euphoria – has temporarily left the building.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Angus is set to appear in the 2022 thriller The Line, alongside Hereditary's Alex Wolff, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey, his Euphoria co-star Austin Abrams and Hollywood icon John Malkovich.

The film, according to Deadline, is “a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates the wild excitement of being young and the dangers of living without fear of consequences.”

Angus explained that his character, Robert DeWitt, is very different to what he's known for playing on screen on right now. In an interview with NME, he said: “He’s a frat kid. There’s definitely more of a comedy side to this [than Euphoria].”

Since Angus dropped the beard-less pic on Twitter, fans have all been saying the exact same thing: "They're f*cking confused, bro."

Replying to Angus' tweet, one person wrote, "who is this man," with another adding, "thought it was timothy chalamet [sic]".

People can't get over how different – and how much younger! – his clean-shaven face makes him look. Several other people also noted how the image of him wearing a cap while sat at a piano reminded them of Mac Miller.

No release date has been set for The Line just yet, but it looks like it'll be released at some point in 2022.

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Drag Race UK vs The World cast take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the sequel

News

Is Maddy pregnant? The Euphoria season 2 theory explained

Euphoria fans have a theory that Maddy will get pregnant with Nate's baby and I'm literally shaking
Sydney Sweeney shares behind-the-scenes of hot tub scene

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals how she filmed that disgusting hot tub scene
Zooey Deschanel says New Girl writers thought she had too much chemistry with Jake Johnson

Zooey Deschanel had "so much chemistry" with Jake Johnson in New Girl they had to be separated in scenes

News

Lily James took four hours to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

Lily James took four hours to transform into Pamela Anderson for Pam & Tommy

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Celeb

Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World

Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk

RuPaul's Drag Race

Tom Holland says he thought Mark Wahlberg was trying to proposition him.

Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg gifted him a sex toy and I'm screaming

Celeb

Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product.

Addison Rae is being slammed over "scam" blue light skincare product

TikTok

Jimbo's chaotic performance on Drag Race has been turned into a meme and I'm howling.

Jimbo's chaotic performance and all the memes from Drag Race UK vs The World episode 1

Viral

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale