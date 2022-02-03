Euphoria's Angus Cloud shaves beard for new movie and looks completely unrecognisable

By Katie Louise Smith

Angus Cloud with no beard? Euphoria's Fez actor sends fans wild with new look for his 2022 movie The Line.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria's Angus Cloud has just transformed himself for his next film role – and he really does look unrecognisable in the photos that his new co-stars have shared online.

Thanks to his success and popularity on the HBO show, more and more acting gigs have been coming Angus' way. And for his next project, the 23-year-old actor just got rid of his facial hair in favour of a clean-shaven look for the role.

Yep, Angus' instantly recognisable beard that he can usually be seen sporting in real life – and on Euphoria – has temporarily left the building.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals Fez was originally going to die in season 1

Alex Wolff & I on the set of our new movie. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/0XKME7Fq4u — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) February 2, 2022

Angus is set to appear in the 2022 thriller The Line, alongside Hereditary's Alex Wolff, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey, his Euphoria co-star Austin Abrams and Hollywood icon John Malkovich.

The film, according to Deadline, is “a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates the wild excitement of being young and the dangers of living without fear of consequences.”

Angus explained that his character, Robert DeWitt, is very different to what he's known for playing on screen on right now. In an interview with NME, he said: “He’s a frat kid. There’s definitely more of a comedy side to this [than Euphoria].”

Since Angus dropped the beard-less pic on Twitter, fans have all been saying the exact same thing: "They're f*cking confused, bro."

Replying to Angus' tweet, one person wrote, "who is this man," with another adding, "thought it was timothy chalamet [sic]".

People can't get over how different – and how much younger! – his clean-shaven face makes him look. Several other people also noted how the image of him wearing a cap while sat at a piano reminded them of Mac Miller.

No release date has been set for The Line just yet, but it looks like it'll be released at some point in 2022.

Read more about Euphoria here: