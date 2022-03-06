Euphoria's Angus Cloud says it "bothers" him when people try to dig into his past

By Katie Louise Smith

“Those motherf----rs found my old Facebook – we didn’t even know how to use Facebook back then!”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's safe to say that Angus Cloud's life has been changed forever since starring in Euphoria.

Angus first won the hearts of Euphoria viewers back in season 1 as the beloved Fezco, but the massive increase in viewers and the even bigger conversations happening on social media throughout season 2 has seen his popularity absolutely skyrocket.

In December 2020, Angus had 700k Instagram followers. A week after season 2's finale, he now has 7.4 million. Since season 2's premiere, fans literally haven't been able to get enough of Angus' charming and hilarious persona.

In a new profile for The Face, Angus has now opened up about his newfound fame, and discussed how he "hates" that people try to do "detective work" into his past.

Angus Cloud talks fame and privacy in new interview. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Leon Bennett/WireImage

While discussing how Euphoria season 2's overwhelming rise in popularity has impacted his own level of fame, Angus explained that he finds it "strange" when fans stop him in public.

He then went on to discuss how the show has affected his own privacy: “I hate that people are trying to detective work into my past, it bothers me. But it’s, whatever, I haven’t got anything to hide.”

He added, laughing: “Those motherf*ckers found my old Facebook – we didn’t even know how to use Facebook back then!”

“They must have pulled up some shit from when I was like 10 years old. I said [in a post]: ​‘I hate Mexican food.’ I’m like, bro, I probably had bad Taco Bell, like, two seconds before I posted that. Stop trying to stretch this shit out. Whatever, haters gonna hate, it is what it is. That’s their job and I feel bad for them.”

As well as people digging into his old social media profiles, fans have also managed to unearth old videos of a young Angus hanging out on his skateboard, while others have shared videos of the star back when he was working as a waiter in restaurants.

In the profile, Angus also touched on how he feels about fans thirsting over him and being seen as a "sex symbol".

"I think it’s weird. It’s hella weird," he confessed. "If they would have taken a picture of me the day I was cast as Fezco, I still look the same. Nobody would have given a fuck. But the TV thing… It’s a subconscious thing, like: ​'Oh, he’s on TV. He’s a celebrity, he’s rich, so he’s sexy.'"

He continued: "Yeah, I don’t like being special. I don’t want to be special. I like being regular. I don’t want people to open doors for me like I’m like a prince or some shit. I do really appreciate it, though."

Read more about Euphoria here: