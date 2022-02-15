Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's storyline amid Sam Levinson drama rumours

15 February 2022, 16:21 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 16:51

By Katie Louise Smith

“Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barbie Ferreira has opened up about Kat Hernandez in Euphoria season 2, amid unconfirmed reports and rumours that she and creator Sam Levinson had a disagreement over the direction of her character's storyline.

Despite being a pretty major part of season 1, Kat's storyline seems to have drifted right into the background of season 2. Fans have been understandably confused about the whole thing, particularly noting how much Kat and Ethan's romance has been quickly brushed aside too.

In season 2, we haven't seen much of Kat at all. She's briefly popped up at school, and at parties, and we've seen her struggle with self-love and her relationship with Ethan. Now, in a new interview with The Cut, Barbie has explained what's actually going on with Kat this season.

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's season 2 storyline
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's season 2 storyline. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Speaking about what's going on with the noticeably absent Kat, Barbie opened up about her "mysterious" storyline: “Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises."

She added: “She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy."

While it's entirely possible that Kat's arc may have been turned into a secondary plot line so the fresher, more dramatic storylines like Nate/Cassie/Maddy's drama could be accommodated, a new wave of speculation that Kat's reduced storyline is down to the rumoured disagreement between her and Sam Levinson has surfaced.

Back in January, rumours soon began swirling that Barbie and Sam has a disagreement over Kat's season 2 storyline, which then allegedly resulted in Kat's scenes being cut from the season. Neither Barbie nor Sam have addressed the unconfirmed reports or rumours.

Producer Jeremy O. Harris, however, did respond to a viewer on TikTok who asked if he could clear up the rumours about their alleged disagreement, saying: "The only clarity needed is that they are rumours and you should be skeptical of them."

It's also not been confirmed whether any of Kat's original scenes were cut, but it is possible. Zendaya has now confirmed that the original script for season 2 was completely scrapped by Sam Levinson shortly after production shut down at the start of the pandemic.

With Euphoria season 3 already confirmed, here's hoping we see more of Kat's storyline in future episodes.

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Cheryl Hole reacts to Baga Chipz and Jujubee backlash on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon and Mo Heart take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Jimbo and Lemon reveal what really happened during their lipstick talk on Drag Race UK vs The World

Jimbo and Lemon reveal how the producers edited their Drag Race UK vs The World lipstick talk

RuPaul's Drag Race

Hunter Schafer questioned Elliot's involvement in Rue and Jules' storyline at first

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she questioned Elliot's storyline in season 2 at first
Euphoria's Algee Smith says McKay is "better" for Cassie than Nate

Euphoria's Algee Smith says McKay is "better" for Cassie than Nate
Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart.

Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Vaultboy - My Life In 20

Vaultboy: ‘My crush at 17? Hayley Williams. I was a huge Paramore fan’ | My Life In 20

Features

Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube.

Jenna Marbles seen in first Instagram post since leaving YouTube

YouTubers

Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different

Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different
People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old.

People are using iPod shuffles as hair clips and I feel so old

Viral

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

Euphoria's Alexa Demie reveals what Maddy did with Cal and Jules' tape in the original script

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale