Barbie Ferreira is leaving Euphoria ahead of season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Why is Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria? Kat Hernandez will not appear in Euphoria season 3.

Here's some sad news for the Euphoria fans in the chat: Barbie Ferreira is leaving the HBO show and will not be returning as Kat in season 3.

Despite having a strong storyline in Euphoria season 1 with her cam-girl side hustle, Barbie's Kat barely featured in season 2. Aside from an abrupt break-up with Austin Abrams' Ethan and a few scenes alongside bestie Maddie (Alexa Demie), Kat did not have a substantial storyline - and it didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

While fans have been asking and hoping for more screen time for the character in season 3, it looks like we won't be getting any at all. The Kat Hernandez actress announced her departure yesterday (Aug 24) on social media.

Why is Barbie Ferreira leaving Euphoria?

Barbie Ferreira leaves Euphoria ahead of season 3. Picture: OConnor / AFF-USA.com via Alamy, HBO

Sharing the news on her own Instagram Story, Barbie shared an illustration of Kat drawn by Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and a length caption explaining that she won't be back in season 3:

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez"

Barbie did not share why she was "having" to say goodbye to the character. Fans are now speculating over whether she had been written out of the series, or if she made the decision to leave herself.

Barbie Ferreira confirms she's leaving Euphoria. Picture: @barbieferreira via Instagram

The news that Barbie will not be returning comes after an avalanche of reports that there was tension on set between her and creator Sam Levinson, which resulted in a drastically reduced storyline for Kat in season 2.

Reports emerged that Barbie had allegedly walked off the set twice, and that she and Levinson had had a disagreement over where Kat's storyline was heading in season 2. Those rumours were addressed by Barbie, and denied by co-producer Jeremy O. Harris on two different occasions.

Back in April 2022, Barbie seemed pretty enthusiastic about returning to the show, telling Variety that she hoped that we would get to see more of Kat of season 3.

