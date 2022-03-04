Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira addresses Sam Levinson drama rumours for the first time

By Katie Louise Smith

Rumours of a feud between Barbie and creator Sam Levinson have followed the series for weeks. Now Barbie has addressed them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the past 8 episodes of Euphoria season 2, fans have been confused about the lack of storyline for Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez, particularly considering she had a pretty prominent role in the first season.

Amid speculation about why Barbie's role in the series had been somewhat reduced, rumours began circulating that the actress and creator/writer/director/showrunner Sam Levinson had come to blows over the direction of Kat's storyline, allegedly resulting in cut scenes and less screen time.

At the time, neither Barbie nor Sam had responded to the unconfirmed reports. But now, Barbie has addressed the speculation in a new interview with Insider.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira addresses Kat's storyline amid Sam Levinson drama rumours

Barbie Ferreira addresses Euphoria drama rumours with Sam Levinson. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV, HBO via Alamy

Last month (Feb 23), The Daily Beast appeared to give the rumours of behind-the-scenes drama on the show some weight after their report revealed they "spoke with a handful of production sources who claimed that Ferreira indeed walked off set at least two times—not including the time Ferreira had to be helped off after she slipped and fell twice, twisting her ankle during the filming of episode four’s hot tub-puking sequence."

Barbie has now said "a lot of it is untrue" and that some of the rumours about the alleged on-set drama have taken on "a life of their own".

"What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see," Barbie told Insider. "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things."

She continued: "But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Kat's storyline in Euphoria season 2 barely even existed. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Prior to Barbie's personal response, Producer Jeremy O. Harris responded to a viewer on TikTok who asked if he could clear up the rumours about Barbie and Sam's alleged disagreement, saying: "The only clarity needed is that they are rumours and you should be skeptical of them."

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs The World