Euphoria theory explains huge detail about Cal, Derek and Marsha that you definitely missed

26 January 2022, 12:03

By Sam Prance

Euphoria fans think that Marsha got pregnant to purposefully sabotage Cal and Derek's relationship.

Euphoria viewers assemble. Fans have come up with a theory about Cal, Derek and Marsha and it sounds VERY convincing.

There's no denying that Cal (Eric Dane) is of the main villains of Euphoria. However, Euphoria season 2, episode 3 shows us that Cal was a sweet teenager before he became a monster. In Cal's backstory, we learn that he and his best friend Derek were secretly in love with each other but Cal broke off contact with Derek after getting his girlfriend Marsha pregnant.

Now, Euphoria fans have spotted something that suggests that Marsha actively worked to end Cal and Derek's relationship.

This Euphoria theory about Cal, Derek and Marsha will blow your mind
This Euphoria theory about Cal, Derek and Marsha will blow your mind. Picture: HBO

Taking to Tiktok yesterday (Jan 25), Toni Ugolini (@tonithetyger) explained her Euphoria theory. In the viral video, Toni wrote: "The way I just realised Marsha purposely got pregnant with Cal". Toni then cuts to a scene from Euphoria season 2, episode 3 where you can see Derek looking at Marsha with jealousy and Marsha seemingly figuring out that Cal and Derek were in love.

The video has since been liked over 500,000 times with many fans agreeing with Toni. Essentially, people think that Marsha got pregnant to sabotage Cal and Derek's relationship. We're never actually shown what happens next but given how Cal changes, it seems likely that he stopped entertaining any sort of relationship with Derek to become a dad.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric Dane was asked if he still thinks that Cal and Derek keep in touch. In response, Eric said: "No, I think they went their separate ways. I think once Cal settled in with Marsha in those circumstances, he completely blocked out everything from that part of his life."

In other words, if the Marsha theory is true, her plan worked and Cal and Derek never spoke again.

BRB - crying over the life that Cal and Derek could have had together.

