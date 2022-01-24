Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

24 January 2022, 17:25 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 17:58

By Sam Prance

Who would you cast as Rue, Jules, Nate, Maddy, Lexi, Fez, Kat and Cassie in your own version of Euphoria?

Euphoria recasting videos are currently going viral on TikTok and they are so funny that they will make you cry with laughter.

Euphoria is finally back with season 2 and it's safe to say that the series is THE moment. People can't get enough of the wild storylines, the brilliant acting and the next-level looks. Few shows combine graphic sex scenes and full frontal nudity (the penis in season 2, episode 1 was real) with great writing and gripping relationships (Fez and Lexi forever) so well.

In fact, Euphoria is so popular and the characters are so recognisable that Euphoria High memes and trends often break the internet. At the moment, Euphoria recasting videos are all over TikTok. What are they though and why are they so funny?

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious
Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious. Picture: HBO, Trisha Paytas via YouTube

Euphoria recasting videos are simple. All they involve is you recasting the main Euphoria cast members. However, they work best when you choose a theme or go completely rogue. For example, one that's gone viral has recast the characters with old-school Disney Channel actors: Rue is Raven, Jules is Miley Cyrus, Nate is Zac Efron, Lexi is Selena Gomez etc.

You can do it seriously but the weirder the concept and the more random the choices, often make for funnier videos. There's one TikTok that recasts all of the characters with SpongeBob characters. Another recasts each character with different photos of Trisha Paytas. Below are just a few of the funniest ones that have gone viral so far.

Who would you cast in your Euphoria recasting video?

