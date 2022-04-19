Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says growing up "very religious" made her more interested in porn

By Jazmin Duribe

Chloe grew up in an "Amish place" (Lancaster, Pennsylvania) where abstinence was preached.

Chloe Cherry has opened up about how her sexually repressive and religious upbringing made her want to enter the adult film industry.

As you know, Chloe is one of the breakout stars from Euphoria. Since landing the part of Faye in Euphoria season 2, people have been obsessed with Chloe's life, especially her background in the adult film industry.

Chloe has appeared in over 200 adult films and has over 120 million views on her PornHub page. That even includes an explicit parody of the hit HBO series (Chloe played Jules and her friend played Rue).

The actress often speaks out in support of sex workers and is refreshingly honest about the industry. Chloe has now revealed that she believes being taught about being abstinent actually made her become more interested in porn.

Chloe Ferry says she wouldn't be in the adult film industry if not for her religious and "anti-sex" upbringing. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram

"I think a lot of it had to do with where I’m from, an Amish place. People were very religious and it was very normalised where I was from to not have sex until marriage and people just hated sex and thought nobody casually had sex," she explained in a recent interview on The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday (Apr 13).

"Nobody did anything at all and it really fucked with my brain because I got this sense that sex is amazing and we all really like to have it. I started watching a lot of porn when I was younger because of the fact I wanted to see a world where people actually like to have sex and actually just admit that sex feels good and we want to do it a as long as it’s done safely it’s fine."

She added: "No human being wants to save themselves for marriage and only have sex with one person their whole life. But people acted like that was a thing and it always messed with my head."

She then explained how being told that she shouldn't be having sex before marriage created "weird ideas" about sex for her: "I feel like maybe I wouldn’t have been as into sex if people weren’t so anti-sex. That’s what we were taught in school, that abstinence is key and all this weird stuff, and I had these weird ideas about sex. I swear, if you tell people you can never do it and never have it, it just messes with them."

Chloe, who is currently on a hiatus from the adult film industry, was then asked about how her parents felt about her chosen career path. "They kind of didn’t really get it until after a while," Chloe revealed. "They just didn’t get it at all until I was actually successful in it and once they saw me really working in it and really supporting myself and I was happy. Then they were like, 'Ok.' But it took… a while.

"They were really, really mean at first. Like, really mean. You think society is mean to sex workers, sometimes their own family is way worse and it took a while for them to really realise what they were doing and that they were participating in whorephobia. Which is just basically because somebody is a sex worker you think you can treat them poorly, like they deserve less."

Although it took a while to gain support from her family, Chloe says that she always felt respected in the sex industry and she even had relationships with sugar daddies which taught her a valuable lesson about how she should be treated.

She explained: "I don’t have any sugar daddies anymore. I do still talk to some of those sugar daddies as friends, but we’re just friends now. I used to have a bunch of them. Having a sugar daddy is kind of like dating except you're dating for different reasons because they are providing something for you, so you’re dating based off of what they’re providing for you.

"Having a sugar daddy taught me a level of acceptance of treatment. I will never again accept a guy that doesn’t want to at least try to take care of me in some way or be chivalrous in some way. Why would I accept that when I know it is out there? I know there are people out there that want to treat me really well."

