Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

By Sam Prance

Chloe Cherry played Rue and her friend played Jules in the Euphoria porn parody.

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has revealed that she filmed her Euphoria porn parody five months after being cast in the TV show.

Chloe Cherry is one of the breakout stars of Euphoria season 2. However, before she played Fez and Ashtray's beloved new housemate, Faye, Chloe was best known for her work as an adult film actress. Chloe has featured in over 200 adult films to date and has over 120 million views on her PornHub page. She has also appeared in her own viral Euphoria porn parody.

However, Chloe has now let slip that she actually made her Rue and Jules porn movie after she was cast in the teen drama.

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HOME BOX OFFICE (HBO) / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Vulture about the reactions she's received to the porn parody in which she plays Jules and her friend plays Rue, Choe said: "Honestly, I don’t think anybody noticed it that much." Chloe then confirmed: "It was funny because I made that probably five months after I was cast on the show."

Chloe explained that it was when she was studying the show after she was cast that she had the idea to make the movie. "I started rewatching and I realized I had already done a lot of adult-movie parodies, and I figured, 'Oh, that’s the perfect one to do, because it’s a really popular scene.'"

Chloe ended by saying: "It’s funny the way people are reacting to it, like 'She was discovered off a porn parody.' And I’m like, 'No, no, no, that was literally just something I made for my OnlyFans forever ago, and now everyone’s finding it.'"

Chloe Cherry's Euphoria porn parody was based on a Rue and Jules scene. Picture: HBO

Talking to Nylon previously, Chloe said that she "never really saw a difference" between films and adult films. She explained: "I guess that was just me, maybe. I'm an actress, just through and through an actress. I've acted for a long time. And it's a different experience, but I would just through and through call myself an actress."

