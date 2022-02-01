Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show

"Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome."

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has revealed that she starred in an adult film parody of Euphoria before she was actually cast in the show.

In case you didn't know, before Chloe landed the role of Fez's lodger and stripper Faye, she was actually an adult film actress. Chloe has appeared in over 200 adult films and has over 120 million views on her PornHub page. And one of those explicit videos includes a parody of Euphoria.

Some may call it manifesting, but Chloe calls it art. "My friend and I, who’s also an adult movie star, we were just both huge fans of the show and we thought that that one scene [with Rue and Jules] was just so beautiful," Chloe revealed in an interview with Nylon.

"When you’re making a porn parody, the best way to make them is scenes like that, where they’re already insinuating that sex is about to happen. So that’s usually what people would want to see in terms of a porn parody. Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome."

Surprisingly, it wasn't the parody that caught the eye of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Chloe was actually discovered on Instagram in 2019.

Chloe has previously spoken about how acting in adult films had prepared her for Euphoria, and although she has put her adult film career on hold for the time being, she still considers porn an art form and believes more sex workers should be cast in shows.

She continued: "It's funny because when I think about from me before I was an actress of any kind, I as a viewer never really saw difference between different kinds of movies.

"To me, it was all like, you're all acting, you're all beautiful people. So I guess as the viewer, I never really saw a difference in it, but I guess that was just me, maybe. I'm an actress, just through and through an actress. I've acted for a long time. And it's a different experience, but I would just through and through call myself an actress."