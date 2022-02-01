Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show

1 February 2022, 16:58

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has revealed that she starred in an adult film parody of Euphoria before she was actually cast in the show.

In case you didn't know, before Chloe landed the role of Fez's lodger and stripper Faye, she was actually an adult film actress. Chloe has appeared in over 200 adult films and has over 120 million views on her PornHub page. And one of those explicit videos includes a parody of Euphoria

Some may call it manifesting, but Chloe calls it art. "My friend and I, who’s also an adult movie star, we were just both huge fans of the show and we thought that that one scene [with Rue and Jules] was just so beautiful," Chloe revealed in an interview with Nylon.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Hollywood should cast more sex workers in sex scenes

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show
Euphoria's Chloe Cherry was in a Euphoria porn parody before being cast in the show. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

"When you’re making a porn parody, the best way to make them is scenes like that, where they’re already insinuating that sex is about to happen. So that’s usually what people would want to see in terms of a porn parody. Fans really, really liked it. They thought it was awesome."

Surprisingly, it wasn't the parody that caught the eye of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Chloe was actually discovered on Instagram in 2019.

Chloe has previously spoken about how acting in adult films had prepared her for Euphoria, and although she has put her adult film career on hold for the time being, she still considers porn an art form and believes more sex workers should be cast in shows.

She continued: "It's funny because when I think about from me before I was an actress of any kind, I as a viewer never really saw difference between different kinds of movies.

"To me, it was all like, you're all acting, you're all beautiful people. So I guess as the viewer, I never really saw a difference in it, but I guess that was just me, maybe. I'm an actress, just through and through an actress. I've acted for a long time. And it's a different experience, but I would just through and through call myself an actress."

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Drag Race UK vs The World Jimbo Jujubee Lemon Mo Hart

Drag Race UK vs The World queens take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Eric Dane reveals behind-the-scenes of his Euphoria meltdown speech

Euphoria's Eric Dane explains how he filmed Cal's full-frontal peeing scene in episode 4
Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud wants more Fez and Lexi scenes

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud wants more Fez and Lexi scenes

Trending on PopBuzz

Machine Gun Kelly renames album after getting tattoo of the original title

Machine Gun Kelly renames album after getting tattoo of the original title

News

Travis Scott Coachella petition removed after over 60,000 "fraudulent" signatures were found.

Travis Scott Coachella petition removed after over 60,000 "fraudulent" signatures were found

Travis Scott

20 savage memes about Drake's reaction to Rihanna being pregnant

Rihanna is pregnant and the Drake memes are too savage for words

Viral

Encanto's Bruno becomes highest charting Disney song in 29 years

Encanto’s ‘Bruno’ hits No. 1 and becomes highest charting Disney song in 29 years

News

Euphoria fans are raving over Eric Dane's performance in episode 4

Euphoria fans praise Eric Dane's "Emmy-worthy" 7-minute monologue

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale