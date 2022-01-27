Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Hollywood should cast more sex workers in sex scenes

By Sam Prance

"It's way less boring and way more authentic."

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has opened up about playing Faye and why Hollywood should cast more sex workers on TV.

If you don't know who Chloe Cherry is by name, chances are that you recognise her face. The adult-film star turned actress is one of the new stars of Euphoria season 2. Fans can't get enough of Chloe's portrayal of Fez and Ashtray's housemate Faye. From her scenes with Zendaya to her dry one-liners, it's hard to remember what Euphoria was like without her.

Now, Chloe has revealed how she got the part and talked about the importance of casting sex workers in sex scenes in a new interview with i-D.

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Hollywood should cast more sex workers in sex scenes. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

Speaking about how she got cast, Chloe said: "I didn't think it was real at first. It was 2019, and someone messaged me and was like, 'Hey it's Euphoria. We really want you to audition for this role on season two.' It was pre-pandemic. At first, I was like, 'Why would Euphoria contact me? And why would they do it over Instagram?'"

She then explained: "They sent me this clip from the movie Hustle & Flow and asked me to record myself reading lines from it. I didn't think anything would happen, but it led to an in-person audition. I thought they’d go with someone with more TV experience, or a more professional-looking tape, but they loved it."

Chloe also confirmed that Faye was initially a much smaller character: "She was supposed to just be a stripper. And there were countless people who auditioned for the role. Once they cast me, [creator] Sam [Levinson] ditched the plan and re-shaped the entire character."

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry opens up about how acting in adult films made her a better actress. Picture: HBO

When asked if porn has helped her as an actress, Chloe said: "Acting in adult films was important training for me, believe it or not. There’s a lot of improvising in porn, too. If you can establish a vaguely believable interaction with your co-star and then have good sex, then you made an amazing movie. It was intensive acting prep, maybe the ultimate crash course."

Chloe added: "I think Hollywood has learned that you can and should cast sex workers, especially for sex scenes. Actors with non-traditional backgrounds are getting accepted more, and it's way less boring and way more authentic."

She ended by saying: "It really doesn't matter what somebody did outside of Hollywood or outside their 'formal' acting career."

