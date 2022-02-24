Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way

By Sam Prance

Euphoria has previously been accused of "glorifying" teen sex and drug use.

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has defended the drama and argued that it portrays teen sex in a way that's both real and relatable.

Ever since Euphoria first debuted in 2019, the series has divided viewers with its graphic depiction of teen sex. The hit show regularly features shots of penises, both prosthetic and real, as well as nude scenes starring its main characters. Just last month, D.A.R.E condemned Euphoria for "choosing to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school sex".

Now, Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, has praised the controversial show for the way that it depicts teen sex.

Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

Speaking to Vulture about Euphoria's depiction of teen sex, Chloe said: "They’re portraying teenage sexuality in ways I feel a lot of people are normally scared to. Sometimes shows will portray teenagers just having fun, casual sex with each other. No, they don’t. They cry over each other and have these weird emotions connected to everything."

Chloe then continued: "But it is real, like the way Jules wants to have sex with older men, or Kat wants to get on the cam, or Maddie has this weird thing with this guy where she just can’t get over him. The way Cassie will sleep with so many people because she’s just trying to find love. And that new character Elliot, he’s such a dog."

Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way (2). Picture: HBO

Chloe ended by saying: "No one’s having fun, casual sex as a teenager. It never happens."

What do you think? Does Euphoria depict teen sex accurately?

