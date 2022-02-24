Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way

24 February 2022, 11:35

By Sam Prance

Euphoria has previously been accused of "glorifying" teen sex and drug use.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry has defended the drama and argued that it portrays teen sex in a way that's both real and relatable.

Ever since Euphoria first debuted in 2019, the series has divided viewers with its graphic depiction of teen sex. The hit show regularly features shots of penises, both prosthetic and real, as well as nude scenes starring its main characters. Just last month, D.A.R.E condemned Euphoria for "choosing to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school sex".

Now, Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye, has praised the controversial show for the way that it depicts teen sex.

READ MORE: Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way
Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way. Picture: @perfect_angelgirl via Instagram, HBO

Speaking to Vulture about Euphoria's depiction of teen sex, Chloe said: "They’re portraying teenage sexuality in ways I feel a lot of people are normally scared to. Sometimes shows will portray teenagers just having fun, casual sex with each other. No, they don’t. They cry over each other and have these weird emotions connected to everything."

Chloe then continued: "But it is real, like the way Jules wants to have sex with older men, or Kat wants to get on the cam, or Maddie has this weird thing with this guy where she just can’t get over him. The way Cassie will sleep with so many people because she’s just trying to find love. And that new character Elliot, he’s such a dog."

Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way (2)
Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way (2). Picture: HBO

Chloe ended by saying: "No one’s having fun, casual sex as a teenager. It never happens."

What do you think? Does Euphoria depict teen sex accurately?

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Pangina Heals Drag Race UK vs The World

Pangina Heals defends Jimbo elimination and Blu Hydrangea following Drag Race UK controversy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Euphoria's Marsha actress Paula Marshall addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother

Euphoria's Marsha actress addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother
Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took “bravery” growing up trans in a conservative state

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took "bravery" growing up trans in a conservative state
Euphoria extra exposes "miserable" filming experience which included 16-hour days

Euphoria extra exposes "miserable" filming experience which included 16-hour days
Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista.

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista

News

Trending on PopBuzz

You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life.

You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life

Celeb

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite for the first time since 2020.

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson publicly reunite for the first time since 2020

YouTubers

TikToker Jessica shares heartfelt care package from Jenna and Julien

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita send care package to fan with terminal cancer

YouTubers

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show
Jeffree Star will discuss Dramageddon in his autobiography

Jeffree Star’s autobiography will discuss Dramageddon and beauty influencer culture

YouTubers

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale