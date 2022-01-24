Eric Dane reveals what happened to Derek in Euphoria season 2

By Sam Prance

Eric Dane also let slip that he wants Brad Pitt to play adult Derek in the show.

Euphoria season 2, episode 3 reveals Cal Jacobs' backstory and introduces viewers to Derek but what happened to Derek?

Cal (Eric Dane) is one of Euphoria's main villains but 'Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys' explains that he wasn't always that way. The episode shows us that Cal and his best friend Derek were in love with each other growing up. However, they kept their feelings for each other hidden, until one night, after graduation, Derek took Cal to a gay bar and they shared a kiss.

For one moment, it looks as though Cal and Derek could share a beautiful life together but soon afterwards Cal finds out that his high school girlfriend, Marsha, is pregnant. The episode then cuts to the present day in which Cal is married to Marsha and a father to Aaron and Nate. He also secretly has sex with young trans women and queer men in motels.

We never learn where Derek is though and now Eric Dane has opened up about what he thinks happened to the character.

What happens to Derek and Cal in Euphoria season 2?

Eric Dane reveals what happened to Derek in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric was asked if he still thinks that Cal and Derek keep in touch. In response, Eric stated: "No, I think they went their separate ways. I think once Cal settled in with Marsha in those circumstances, he completely blocked out everything from that part of his life."

Eric continued: "He completely ignored it and did so for years, and what happens is that if you don't listen to your body, eventually it's gonna have its way with you."

In other words, Derek and Cal no longer speak but hopefully, Derek is out there somewhere living his best queer life.

Euphoria season 2: What happened to Derek and Cal? Picture: HBO

Opening up about Cal's decision to be a father and ignore his sexuality, Eric said: "In some ways, you can say, "Well, he did the right thing," but he completely sold himself to do it. You can look at his instincts or feelings he had for friend Derek, but the circumstances of his girlfriend getting pregnant totally derailed what his being wanted to do."

As for if we'll see Derek as an adult and who would play him, Eric replied: "Oh my God. I never thought of that. That would be interesting. The grown version of Derek would have to be like, can we get Brad Pitt to do this? Let's throw an offer out there and see if he bites."

