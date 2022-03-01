Dominic Fike responds to fans hating Elliot’s song in the Euphoria season 2 finale

By Sam Prance

"All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes. Ok."

Dominic Fike has responded to the backlash surrounding Elliot's divisive guitar scene with Rue in Euphoria's season 2 finale.

It's over. After eight dramatic weeks, Euphoria season 2 finally drew to a close on Sunday night (Feb 27) and it was every bit as intense as you'd expect. First things first, Maddy and Cassie finally came to blows in a fight scene, then there was the terrifying police raid at Fez's house and, finally, Rue and Lexi started to mend their friendship following Lexi's play.

However, it was Elliot's guitar solo that really got viewers talking and now Dominic Fike has addressed it and revealed that Elliot was actually supposed to play the trumpet in the original Euphoria script. Yes. We were robbed of a trumpet solo!

Dominic Fike responds to fans hating Elliot’s song in the Euphoria season 2 finale. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, HBO, @dominicfike via Instagram

Amid all of the drama in Euphoria season 2, episode 8, Rue visits Elliot to tell him that she forgives him for letting Jules know that she relapsed and thank him for saving her life. In response, Elliot then takes out a guitar and plays Rue a song that he's been working on. The scene lasts for almost five minutes and people were not impressed with it.

While Elliot sings beautifully, people were confused why Elliot's song took up so much screen time. Fans also said that the scene felt out of place in the show and more like a scene you'd see in Glee or Camp Rock. One person tweeted: "All the questions left unanswered bc Euphoria writers wrote in Elliot singing for 27 minutes. Ok."

Here are just a few of the reactions to Elliot's song.

Thankfully, Dominic has seen the funny side of it all. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 26-year-old star shared some of the funniest memes and reactions to his song. He then added a selfie with the caption: "The internet remains undefeated. I am humbled." The song itself was written by Zendaya and Labrinth and it was showrunner Sam Levinson's idea to use it.

Speaking to Insider in January, Dominic actually revealed that Elliot played the trumpet in the original script but he changed Elliot's instrument. Dominic explained: "Elliot was supposed to play the trumpet but I was like, 'Yo, I can't play the trumpet. Can I just bring my guitar?' And now he plays guitar! So I added that. That was cool."

He then added: "Do you know how annoying the trumpet is? That would have hurt everybody." Oh Dominic, the irony.

Petition for Dominic to and Zendaya to re-film the scene with a trumpet now!

What did you think of Elliot's guitar scene?

