Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

By Sam Prance

Dominic Fike was also recently photographed holding hands with his Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.

Euphoria star and singer Dominic Fike has shared a photograph of him kissing Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock on social media.

There's no denying that Euphoria and Gossip Girl are two of the biggest shows on TV right now. Both teen dramas are highly stylised with great soundtracks and brilliant actors. Euphoria tells the story of recovering teen drug addict Rue and her high school peers. Meanwhile, Gossip Girl explores the lives of the Upper East Side's elite, just like the original 2007 show.

And now, the worlds of Gossip Girl and Euphoria have collided. Dominic Fike has posted a kissing selfie with Evan Mock.

Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, @dominicfike via Instagram, Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Jan 22), Dominic posted a selfie of him locking lips with Evan. The two actors have often been spotted out together and they regularly appear on each other's social media feeds. Shortly after Dominic's Euphoria debut, Evan posted a screenshot of Dominic on his Instagram stories with the caption: "imma very proud twin".

As it stands, neither Dominic nor Evan have commented on the status of their relationship but it appears that they are just close friends. Evan plays a queer character, Aki, in Gossip Girl but has previously asserted that he is not "gay". Dominic plays a queer character, Elliot, in Euphoria but he has never publicly commented on his sexuality.

the evan to dominic pipeline is real idk pic.twitter.com/O9vOqZo8Qg — . (@saintIeys) January 18, 2022

Earlier this month (Jan 15), Dominic was photographed holding hands with his Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer while leaving a restaurant in LA. Hunter was also spotted backstage at one of Dominic's shows. This led fans to speculate that the couple are dating but neither Dominic nor Hunter has addressed the rumours.

