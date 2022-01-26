Euphoria accused of "glorifying" drug use and sex for teens by charity

26 January 2022, 15:45

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as 'groundbreaking'."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drug Abuse Resistance Education (known as D.A.R.E.) have criticised Euphoria for glamourising substance abuse for teenagers.

Euphoria season 2 is back on HBO and it's more popular than ever. People are gripped by the budding romance between Fez and Lexi, the back story between young Cal and Derek, and the continued drug-fuelled chaos of Rue's life.

Although Euphoria is based on a bunch of teenagers, there's a lot of adult themes including drug use, sex and violence. Zendaya, who plays Rue, even warned viewers that Euphoria is for "mature audiences" before season 2 came out. However, some still believe the show is for teens.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes

D.A.R.E. condemns Euphoria for "glorifying" drug use and sex for teens.
D.A.R.E. condemns Euphoria for "glorifying" drug use and sex for teens. Picture: HBO

D.A.R.E., an organisation committed to preventing teenage drug abuse, has slammed the show's portrayal of recreational drug use and addiction.

In a statement to TMZ, a D.A.R.E. representative said: "Rather than further each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.

"It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking,’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges."

Cassie Euphoria.
Cassie Euphoria. Picture: HBO

D.A.R.E. have said that they would actually like to work with HBO to make Euphoria more appropriate for real teenagers.

The statement continued: "We would welcome the opportunity for our team, including members of our high school-aged Youth Advocacy Board, to meet with individuals at HBO who are involved with producing Euphoria to present our concerns directly."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: The cast of Too Hot To Handle s3 reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Disney say live-action Snow White will take a “different approach” to the seven dwarfs

Disney say live-action Snow White will take a “different approach” to the seven dwarfs

News

Disney+ confirms Percy Jackson TV series

Percy Jackson TV series officially ordered at Disney+

News

This Euphoria theory about Cal, Derek and Marsha will blow your mind

Euphoria theory explains huge detail about Cal, Derek and Marsha that you definitely missed
Encanto's Surface Pressure reaches top 10

'Surface Pressure' becomes second Encanto song to hit Billboard's top 10

News

Hunter Schafer reveals why she almost turned town playing Jules in Euphoria

Hunter Schafer reveals why she initially said no to playing Jules in Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail.

Kim Kardashian deletes photo after being roasted for huge Photoshop fail

Celeb

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

News

Sydney Sweeney opens up about nude scenes in Euphoria

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes
This video of Paul Wesley discovering who Fez from Euphoria is is hilarious

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale