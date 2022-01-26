Euphoria accused of "glorifying" drug use and sex for teens by charity

"It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as 'groundbreaking'."

Drug Abuse Resistance Education (known as D.A.R.E.) have criticised Euphoria for glamourising substance abuse for teenagers.

Euphoria season 2 is back on HBO and it's more popular than ever. People are gripped by the budding romance between Fez and Lexi, the back story between young Cal and Derek, and the continued drug-fuelled chaos of Rue's life.

Although Euphoria is based on a bunch of teenagers, there's a lot of adult themes including drug use, sex and violence. Zendaya, who plays Rue, even warned viewers that Euphoria is for "mature audiences" before season 2 came out. However, some still believe the show is for teens.

D.A.R.E., an organisation committed to preventing teenage drug abuse, has slammed the show's portrayal of recreational drug use and addiction.

In a statement to TMZ, a D.A.R.E. representative said: "Rather than further each parent's desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior, HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.

"It is unfortunate that HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the show as ‘groundbreaking,’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and mental health challenges."

D.A.R.E. have said that they would actually like to work with HBO to make Euphoria more appropriate for real teenagers.

The statement continued: "We would welcome the opportunity for our team, including members of our high school-aged Youth Advocacy Board, to meet with individuals at HBO who are involved with producing Euphoria to present our concerns directly."

