Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley has no idea who Elliot from Euphoria is and I’m crying

8 March 2022, 11:45

By Sam Prance

Paul Wesley was completely confused by who Elliot is in a chaotic Instagram Q&A.

The Vampire Diaries icon Paul Wesley has done another hilarious Instagram Q&A and this one involves Elliot from Euphoria.

Paul Wesley never fails to entertain us with his chaotic Instagram Q&As. He may be best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries but fans can't get enough of his social media antics. Whether the 39-year-old is mistaking Madison Beer for a type of beer or being clueless about Larry Stylinson, there's no denying that his Q&As are iconic.

Earlier this year, Paul went viral for discovering who Fez and Lexi are from Euphoria and now he's done it again with Elliot.

READ MORE: Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley has no idea who Elliot from Euphoria is and I’m crying
Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley has no idea who Elliot from Euphoria is and I’m crying. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, @paulwesley via Instagram

In a Q&A last week (Mar 7), Paul was asked: "Do you like Elliot?" in reference to Euphoria but he had no idea what was going on. Paul replied: "Uh, need context folks. Need some context". You can watch the hilarious video above.

Another fan added: "Do you like Elliot's song?" in reference to Elliot's controversial song in the Euphoria season 2 finale. Paul then, agitated and confused, said: "You guys have got to stop with this Elliot shit. What song? Who's Elliot? Please, I need you to tell me who Elliot is. Please, I need to know. I don't know. Who is Elliot?"

It's unclear if Paul ever found out that Elliot is the drug-taking character who befriends Rue and Jules in Euphoria season 2 or that he's played by Dominic Fike. However, we hope for the sake of his sanity that he now knows who he is.

Separately, Paul was told: "I've missed my Stefussy", and he replied: "By the way, I feel like I'm now transitioning from Zaddy mode into Stefussy mode. Look at this. Does this looked like a Zaddy? This looks like a Stefussy."

Never change Paul!

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Jujubee Drag Race UK vs The World

Drag Race's Jujubee reveals Jimbo read that was cut from reading challenge on UK vs The World

RuPaul's Drag Race

What is Angus Cloud's zodiac sign?

Angus Cloud won't confirm his birthday because he doesn’t want fans to judge his star sign

Celeb

Mo Heart Drag Race UK vs The World

Drag Race’s Mo Heart claps back at cheating allegations on UK vs The World

RuPaul's Drag Race

Zoë Kravitz wasn't allowed to audition for The Dark Knight Rises because of the colour of her skin

Zoë Kravitz was rejected from a The Dark Knight Rises audition because of her skin colour

News

Blu Hydrangea Drag Race UK vs The World

Drag Race's Blu Hydrangea reveals RuPaul's awful idea for Snatch Game on UK vs The World

RuPaul's Drag Race

Trending on PopBuzz

Camila Cabello hilariously laughs off nip slip on live TV

Camila Cabello addresses nip slip on The One Show in hilarious TikTok

Camila Cabello

Jeffree Star says Zendaya called him pretty at the Spider-Man premiere

Jeffree Star says Zendaya called him pretty at the Spider-Man premiere

YouTubers

Jacob Elordi defends Ellen DeGeneres after she was accused of "objectifying" him in an interview.

Jacob Elordi defends Ellen DeGeneres after she was accused of "objectifying" him in an interview

News

Zendaya thanks fans for supporting her return to music

Zendaya thanks fans for supporting her return to music

Kanye West responds to backlash surrounding music video decapitating Pete Davidson.

Kanye West responds to backlash surrounding music video decapitating Pete Davidson

News

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale