Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley has no idea who Elliot from Euphoria is and I’m crying

By Sam Prance

Paul Wesley was completely confused by who Elliot is in a chaotic Instagram Q&A.

The Vampire Diaries icon Paul Wesley has done another hilarious Instagram Q&A and this one involves Elliot from Euphoria.

Paul Wesley never fails to entertain us with his chaotic Instagram Q&As. He may be best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries but fans can't get enough of his social media antics. Whether the 39-year-old is mistaking Madison Beer for a type of beer or being clueless about Larry Stylinson, there's no denying that his Q&As are iconic.

Earlier this year, Paul went viral for discovering who Fez and Lexi are from Euphoria and now he's done it again with Elliot.

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley has no idea who Elliot from Euphoria is and I’m crying. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, @paulwesley via Instagram

In a Q&A last week (Mar 7), Paul was asked: "Do you like Elliot?" in reference to Euphoria but he had no idea what was going on. Paul replied: "Uh, need context folks. Need some context". You can watch the hilarious video above.

Another fan added: "Do you like Elliot's song?" in reference to Elliot's controversial song in the Euphoria season 2 finale. Paul then, agitated and confused, said: "You guys have got to stop with this Elliot shit. What song? Who's Elliot? Please, I need you to tell me who Elliot is. Please, I need to know. I don't know. Who is Elliot?"

It's unclear if Paul ever found out that Elliot is the drug-taking character who befriends Rue and Jules in Euphoria season 2 or that he's played by Dominic Fike. However, we hope for the sake of his sanity that he now knows who he is.

Separately, Paul was told: "I've missed my Stefussy", and he replied: "By the way, I feel like I'm now transitioning from Zaddy mode into Stefussy mode. Look at this. Does this looked like a Zaddy? This looks like a Stefussy."

Never change Paul!

