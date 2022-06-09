Euphoria's Eric Dane says he's "lent a voice" to the gay community by playing Cal

9 June 2022, 14:19

By Sam Prance

"The gay community has been super supportive. I think I’ve lent them a voice in portraying this character."

Eric Dane has opened up about being a straight actor and how he feels about playing a queer character in HBO's Euphoria.

Ever since Euphoria debuted in 2019, fans have praised Eric Dane's compelling performance as the show's villain Cal. Cal is Nate's father, Marsha's husband and, at first glance, a typical, toxic straight American man. However, Cal is also a closeted homosexual and he illegally films himself having sex with young men and trans women, including an underage Jules.

In season 2, Cal begins to get a controversial "redemption" arc and we see his backstory in which we learn that he was in love with his best friend Derek growing up. At the end of the season, Cal is arrested when Nate hands over his illegal sex tapes to the police and it becomes public knowledge that he is a sexual predator.

Now, Eric has discussed his role further and said that he thinks he's lent a "voice" to the gay community by playing Cal.

Euphoria&squot;s Eric Dane says he&squot;s lent a "voice" to the gay community by playing Cal
Euphoria's Eric Dane says he's lent a "voice" to the gay community by playing Cal. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO via Getty Images, HBO / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing Cal's journey in Euphoria season 2 with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric said: "It was helpful to see the chemistry that young Cal and Derek had. It was really a heartbreaking moment for them. And it’s equally as heartbreaking when Cal returns to the bar and is not accepted by the community. He’s a man without a nation. He’s no longer accepted by the straight community and not accepted by the gay community."

He continued: "Cal is living this double life, holding up this facade of having everything on the outside, controlled and pristine, while everything on the inside is a battle of epic proportions. I’ve had struggles in my past that invited me to lead that life of secrecy. I accepted the invitation wholeheartedly. … While the circumstances specifically might not be the same, the feelings certainly are."

Cal has sex with Jules in Euphoria season 1 despite her being underage
Cal has sex with Jules in Euphoria season 1 despite her being underage. Picture: HBO

Eric ended by saying: "I’m acutely aware that I’m a straight actor playing a gay character. The gay community has been super supportive. I think I’ve lent them a voice in portraying this character, and I hope that everything I do is sincere."

