Euphoria's Eric Dane explains how he filmed Cal's full-frontal peeing scene in episode 4

By Katie Louise Smith

“You have got to really be careful with that thing and make sure you clamp it down before you tuck it away."

Another Euphoria episode, another prosthetic penis. Sounds about right.

At the end of Euphoria season 2, episode 4, Eric Dane's character Cal Jacobs has a complete drunken meltdown and launches a tirade at his wife Marsha and two sons. In the jaw-dropping scene, which features Cal delivering a monologue with his penis visibly hanging out of his trousers, Cal comes out and confesses to leading a double life before absolutely dragging both Nate and Aaron.

Dane's amazing performance in the scene itself has already got fans calling for him to pick up an Emmy nomination. Now, the actor has explained how the whole scene was filmed, and how his fake penis actually worked. (No, that was't actually him peeing all over the floor.)

Eric Dane reveals behind-the-scenes of his Euphoria meltdown speech. Picture: HBO

It's not the first time Eric Dane has used a prosthetic penis on the show. In season 1, Cal Jacobs features in a full frontal scene that required the actor to use a fake appendage on-screen.

For Cal's season 2, episode 4 meltdown scene however, things were a little different because the prosthetic needed to be fitted with rigs and clamps so it was able to make it look like he was peeing.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Dane detailed how tricky it was to use, and what it was like actually filming that meltdown moment.

“You have got to really be careful with that thing and make sure you clamp it down before you tuck it away,” he told the publication. "From the start, whipping out his penis and peeing all over the vestibule of the house, the symbolism there is pretty strong."

Eric Dane explains how his prosthetic penis works on Euphoria. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Dane also told Men's Health that he actually chose Cal's fake penis for the scene himself: "I had absolute control over the penis. Because it was supposed to be mine. I approved it. I said, 'This looks like a nice penis. Let's use this one.'"

He added that scene itself took an entire day to shoot, and that his co-stars Jacob Elordi, Paula Marshall and Zak Steiner "stayed in character and they stayed connected for the for the duration of the day."

In other interview with TV Line, Dane said the prosthetic also had to be fake because he didn't "know if [he] would last 15, 16 takes if it were real."

