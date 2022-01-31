Euphoria fans praise Eric Dane's "Emmy-worthy" 7-minute monologue

By Katie Louise Smith

"I know it’s still January but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Eric Dane just delivered the scene/monologue of the year on EUPHORIA tonight."

Euphoria season 2 has delivered some pretty show-stopping performances so far, with the cast constantly turning it out week after week.

Fans have already singled out Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney for their impeccable acting this season and now, Eric Dane has just stolen the goddamn show.

Grey's Anatomy alum Dane plays Nate's dad, Cal Jacobs. He's one of the most disliked characters in the show, but fans cannot get enough of the way Dane portrays him. This week, Dane gave his best performance yet, in what might be one of Euphoria's best scenes so far.

That jaw-dropping, absolutely unhinged, penis-out, 7-minute monologue? Yeah, he KILLED it.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 2, episode 4!

Euphoria fans are raving over Eric Dane's performance in episode 4. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Following on from the events of episode 3, where we find out about Cal's backstory and his past relationship with best friend Derek, Cal is on a massive downward spiral. He spends the entire episode drunk, thinking about his past, who he used to be and who he is now.

He hops in his car and heads to the bar where he and Derek had their first kiss. He dances with a random guy and then starts hallucinating that it's Derek in his arms instead. Cal is kicked out of the bar after he starts wrestling with the other customers, and then drives home.

Eric Dane's performance throughout all of those scenes was incredible, but here is where the show truly begins.

Eric Dane delivers "Emmy-worthy" performance in Euphoria season 2. Picture: HBO

The episode culminates in a 7-minute long monologue from Cal, who arrives home, pisses all over the floor, and starts calling out his wife Marsha, and his two sons Aaron and Nate.

Oh, and the first minute or so of this happens while he's standing in the middle of the foyer with his whole (prosthetic) penis just hanging out, by the way.

After dragging his entire family, coming out, confessing to having sex with other people and leading a double life, Cal walks out of the family home with the family portrait in his hands. But not before calling his two shocked sons "dickwads" and "assholes", and telling them to clean up his urine.

The whole thing is tragic, hilarious and wicked, and Dane plays all of those feelings perfectly.

Fans are now raving about Dane's phenomenal performance in the scene, saying it deserves all of the awards. And they're not wrong. It's a show-stopping moment that should earn him his first Emmy nomination.

Yo whatever your opinions are about Cal aside, give Eric Dane all the fucking awards for his performance this episode #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/pjvo5RGKqT — LivvRose (@grlbehindscrn) January 31, 2022

eric dane eating this scene ngl. this award worthy. — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) January 31, 2022

I know it’s still January but I’m gonna go out on a limb and say Eric Dane just delivered the scene/monologue of the year on EUPHORIA tonight — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) January 31, 2022

eric dane deserves an emmy for this episode alone. it’s true pic.twitter.com/vQFfIhomaU — whatever. (@plainhateful) January 31, 2022

So far, Euphoria has been nominated for 9 Emmys in total, and has won 3. Only one of those nominations/wins was in an acting category, and it was Zendaya who made history as the youngest ever Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

Thanks to the overwhelmingly positive reactions to the performances in season 2, we wouldn't be surprised if several more actors from the show end up being nominated by the Television Academy for their work.

Eric Dane, Outstanding Supporting Actor? IT'S WHAT HE DESERVES!

