Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals what Fez's letter to Lexi says

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think they both know there’s a vibe going on. Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the past 8 episodes of Euphoria season 2, viewers have fallen in love with Fezco and Lexi Howard's budding romance.

From their countless daily phone calls to them holding hands while watching Stand By Me, Fexi have truly cemented themselves as the most wholesome and least toxic couple Euphoria has seen so far. But their flirtationship came to an abrupt halt in the season 2 finale thanks to Custer's big mouth and a heavily armed SWAT team.

Fez was set to sit in the front row of Lexi's play. He had his shirt steamed by (an apparently jealous) Faye, he had his suit on, he was debating about whether to wear a tie, he even had a bunch of flowers and handwritten note that he planned on giving to her. But none of it happened.

Fans are devastated that Fez didn't make it to Lexi's play, but now, as a little treat, Angus Cloud has revealed what Fez wrote in his letter to Lexi.

What did Fez's letter to Lexi say?

Angus Cloud reveals what Fez's letter to Lexi says. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Speaking to Variety, Angus shared the general gist of what was actually written inside Fez's note to Lexi, adding that it probably would have taken the couple to the next level if he had been able to deliver it in person.

"It was just, like, a congratulations. I think they both know there’s a vibe going on," he said. "Definitely taking it to the next level with them flowers and whatnot. So I think the letter was just being like, 'Yo, good job for fucking doing you.'"

Of course, Lexi never gets the letter because Fez ends up in the middle of a deadly police raid. The letter, now covered in blood, falls to the ground and is trodden on by the police and left in the destroyed hallway of Fez's house.

Despite Fez not turning up to watch the play, Lexi didn't seem to be too upset about it about in the moment, as she ends up dedicating the rest of the play to Fez and thanking him for his previous words of support and encouragement.

What did Fez write in his letter to Lexi? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Angus also shared how he thought Fez might've reacted to all the shenanigans that happened on stage during Lexi's play – both scripted and uhhh, otherwise... *cough* Cassie's meltdown *cough*.

"I think he would have thought it was awesome. He would have been pretty excited," Angus said, before adding that Fez probably would have cheered the fighting on too. "Intervene, no. But I would have stood up out of my chair like, 'Oh shit! Fight! Fight! Fight!'"

Would have loved to have been it, tbh. Free Fez! Bring back the letter! And give Lexi the budget to stage another play, you cowards!

Read more about Euphoria here: