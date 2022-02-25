Euphoria's Maude Apatow teases hopes for Lexi and Fez's relationship in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Fez and Lexi in Euphoria season 3? I would like to see it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More Fez and Lexi scenes in Euphoria season 3? Absolutely yes, if Maude Apatow has anything to do with it.

In season 2, viewers watched as Fezco and Cassie's little sister Lexi Howard start to grow closer after chatting at the New Year's party. From holding hands on the sofa while watching Stand By Me and speaking to each other on the phone, to Lexi saving a seat in the front row of her play for Fez, fans have been hoping that the pair will get together at some point.

But with the season finale looming and Fez's fate hanging in the balance, it doesn't look like it's gonna happen in season 2.

In response to the overwhelming love for the couple, Maude Apatow has now teased what she hopes is ahead for Fexi, and whether they'll share more scenes in Euphoria season 3.

Will Fez and Lexi get together in Euphoria season 3?

Maude Apatow on Fez and Lexi's relationship in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO via Alamy

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Maude, who was apparently the one who suggested that Lexi should start friendship with Fez, opened up about how the two characters ended up developing their bond.

"I can't remember specifically how that went down," she says. "Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense. And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it."

Touching on the impact that Fexi have had as one of the only healthy relationships on the show, Maude added: "It's so nice to see people like it that much. I can't even describe how crazy it is to go on Instagram and people have made the most like incredible drawings of us, and these dramatic edits of our love. It's so funny.

"But yeah, it's a crazy positive reaction. I knew people were gonna like it, because it's pretty sweet, but I wasn't expecting this many people to like it. It's crazy."

Fez and Lexi at the New Year's eve party in Euphoria. Picture: HBO via Alamy

While she can't give much away about the finale episode (airing Feb 27), Maude then went on to tease what she hopes will happen with Lexi and Fez's relationship in season 3.

"I mean, I don't wanna spoil anything, but I think it is just very refreshing when the relationship feels so like innocent and sweet, like in the last episode they don't even kiss," she explained. "They just hold hands, and it's building really slowly. And I think in contrast to a lot of the things that happen on the show that are so extreme, it definitely stands out."

She continued: "But I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it's fun. He's just a great partner. He's so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him."

Fingers crossed Fez manages to survive the big dramatic police raid in the season finale because We! Need! More! Fexi!

Read more about Euphoria here: