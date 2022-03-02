Euphoria is now HBO's second most-watched show of all time

By Jazmin Duribe

Euphoria only falls just behind Game of Thrones.

Euphoria is officially HBO's second most-watched show of all time.

Euphoria fever currently has the world by a chokehold at the moment. People can't get enough of the series or the questionable activities of the students attending Euphoria High. On Sunday night (Feb 27), HBO aired the last episode of season 2 and it was intense. Between Fezco's (Angus Cloud) house being raided and Ashtray's (Javon Walton) heartbreaking death, it was an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Unsurprisingly, the action-packed finale was hugely popular and drew in a whopping 6.6 million viewers on both HBO and HBO Max (HBO counts its viewing numbers up until 90 days after the show has debuted across all platforms so that figure will rise). Meanwhile, the season 2 premiere drew in around 19 million viewers in the US, HBO reports (via Variety).

Euphoria is now HBO's second most-watched show of all time. Picture: HBO

Euphoria season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers. For comparison, the first season of Euphoria averaged 6.6 million viewers across all platforms. It's the best results HBO has seen since Game of Thrones, which pulled in an average of 46 million viewers in its eighth and final season back in 2019.

That's not the only record Euphoria has broken, though. Euphoria is also now the most-tweeted about show of the decade (so far) in the US. Whether it was the memes, plot mistakes, think-pieces, or fashion inspiration, we were talking about it on Twitter. There were 34 million tweets, to be exact.

According to the platform, Fez, Rue Bennett (Zendaya) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) were most-tweeted about characters. Jenna Ross, Twitter's Head of Partnerships, said in a statement: "The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favorite characters and scenes, but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters."

Euphoria has already been renewed for season 3. Picture: HBO

Whew, it's no wonder HBO quickly renewed Euphoria for season 3. But, don't expect to see that anytime soon. According to a fan tweet that Zendaya liked, Euphoria season 3 will not air until 2024.